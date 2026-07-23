Fisk Electric Adds $143 Million to Backlog for Electrical Contract at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center New Dallas Pediatric Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company (“Fisk”), has been awarded an electrical services contract for the Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center New Pediatric Campus in Dallas, TX. The contract value is approximately $143 million.

Fisk’s scope of work includes installation of electrical systems and components for a portion of a new 4.9 million square-foot facility featuring two new 12-story towers and a new 8-story tower. The hospital towers will contain 552 inpatient rooms for a pediatric intensive care unit (ICU), a neonatal ICU, stem cell transplant, cardiovascular ICU, hematology/oncology, and several other specializations. The new facility will also have two helicopter pads, a new kitchen, dining room, conference center, and other amenity areas.

Electrical construction work has recently commenced, and substantial completion is anticipated in the fall of 2030. The contract value will be reflected in the Company’s backlog for the second quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.