Cutera® and Restimulate Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Rehabilitation with truFlex Technology

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUTERA, INC., a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatologic solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Restimulate Health, an innovative healthcare provider focused on optimizing rehabilitation outcomes. Through this collaboration, Restimulate Health will incorporate Cutera’s truFlex technology into its clinically developed proprietary neuromuscular activation protocols to support muscle activation, strength development, and muscle re-education.

Through this collaboration, Restimulate Health will incorporate Cutera’s truFlex technology into its clinically developed proprietary neuromuscular activation protocols to support muscle activation, strength development, and muscle re-education. Share

Restimulate Health’s protocol-driven model is designed to help rehabilitation and performance providers apply advanced muscle stimulation technology within structured, patient-centered care pathways. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing solutions that enhance patient outcomes across rehabilitation settings.

“Restimulate Health represents a forward-thinking approach to rehabilitation, where technology and clinical expertise come together to improve patient care,” said Brent Hauser, Chief Commercial Officer, Cutera. “We are excited to partner with their team and support the integration of truFlex into their programs, helping patients rebuild strength efficiently.”

truFlex is designed to deliver targeted muscle stimulation, supporting muscle activation, strength, and tone. By incorporating this technology into rehabilitation protocols, Restimulate Health aims to optimize recovery pathways for patients across a range of indications.

“At Restimulate Health, our mission is to redefine recovery through clinically driven protocols that support neuromuscular activation, muscle re-education, and functional strength development,” said Dr. Edward Alvarez, CEO and Founder of Restimulate Health. “Partnering with Cutera allows us to integrate truFlex into the Restimulate platform as we expand access to technology-enabled rehabilitation and performance care.”

This collaboration underscores a broader shift in rehabilitation toward protocol-driven, technology-enabled care models that prioritize patient experience, functional progress, and measurable outcomes.

Together, Cutera and Restimulate Health will work to expand awareness, adoption, and clinical application of advanced energy-based muscle stimulation technologies across clinical physical therapy, rehabilitation, recovery, and performance settings. For further information on Restimulate Health, patients can visit www.restimulatehealth.com. Interested providers can discover more about truFlex by Cutera by visiting www.cutera.com/us-en/products/truflex

About Cutera, Inc.

Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. For over 25 years, Cutera has strived to improve lives through medical aesthetic technologies that are driven by science and powered through partnerships. For more information, call 1-888-4-CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

About Restimulate Health, Inc.

Restimulate Health™ is a neuromuscular activation and rehabilitation platform focused on integrating advanced muscle stimulation technology with structured clinical protocols. The company works to support muscle activation, muscle re-education, functional strength development, and performance recovery through standardized treatment frameworks delivered in rehabilitation and performance settings. For more information, visit www.restimulatehealth.com.

truFlex Important Safety Information:

Indications for Use: truFlex is indicated for the improvement of abdominal tone, for strengthening of the abdominal muscles, for development of firmer abdomen; strengthening, toning, and firming of arms, buttocks, thighs, and calves; prevention or retardation of disuse atrophy; muscle re-education; stimulation of neuromuscular tissue for bulk muscle excitation in the legs or arms for rehabilitative purposes; to be used under medical supervision for adjunctive therapy for the treatment of medical diseases and conditions.

Important Safety Information: The following treatment-related expected transient side effects and possible adverse events may occur during or following treatment with truFlex: Increased heart rate, skin irritation/hypersensitivity, allergic skin reaction, discomfort/pain and muscle soreness, bruising, random muscle contraction, frequent urination/bowel stimulation, increased.

Contraindications: Patients with cardiac pacemakers, defibrillators, or other implanted electronic devices; Metallic implants under the treatment area; Epilepsy; Cancerous lesions; Acute trauma or fracture; Recent surgical procedures; Abdominal or inguinal hernia; Critical ischemia of lower limbs; Blood flow deficiencies/venous thrombosis.

Warnings: Do not treat the following patients without physician evaluation: Pregnant patients (Safety of stimulation during pregnancy or delivery has not been established); patients with known myocardial arrhythmia, patients who have chronic conditions in the abdomen, gut or intestinal areas (i.e. Crohn’s disease, Colitis, Graves’ disease, etc.). Do not treat transthoracically (on the chest or upper back). The introduction of electrical current into the heart may cause cardiac arrhythmia. Do not treat transcerebrally (on the head). Do not treat over the face or neck. Severe spasming of the laryngeal and pharyngeal muscles may occur, closing the airway and causing difficulty breathing. Do not treat over swollen, infected, or inflamed areas or skin eruptions (i.e. phlebitis, thrombophlebitis, varicose veins). Do not treat over metallic implants.

Precautions: Use caution when treating patients with suspected or diagnosed heart problems; patients who have a tendency to hemorrhage following acute trauma or fracture; patients following recent surgical procedures when muscle contraction may disrupt the healing process; over the menstruating uterus; over areas of the skin that lack normal sensation. Always keep verbal contact with the patient during therapy. Never leave the patient unattended. Do not use any anesthetic (including inhalation anesthetics) with truFlex procedures. Patient feedback is necessary to determine optimal treatment levels and to help prevent adverse reactions. Topical anesthetics may also damage the handpiece. Reaction to treating over medical implants is unknown. Consult with the implant manufacturer or prescribing physician before determining if the patient is a candidate for treatment.

Patients with abdominal or inguinal hernias are contraindicated for treatment. In addition, caution should be given to patients who have had hernia repair or patients who have undiagnosed or suspected hernias, as their condition is contraindicated. Patients who have had hernia repair should consult with their physician prior to truFlex treatment. Before administering truFlex treatment, assess patients for potential undiagnosed hernias. An optional Hernia Risk Pre-screening Questionnaire is available onMyCutera.com, or providers may use clinical judgment or alternative methods. Refer patients with identified risk factors to a physician for further evaluation. Treatment should not proceed unless the patient has been medically cleared. Instruct patients to avoid any strenuous exercise or exercise of the treated muscles for 24 hours prior to and after treatment. Older individuals should obtain clearance from a physician before beginning treatment with the truFlex device, similar to starting a new exercise regimen. Older individuals may be more susceptible to underlying conditions (e.g., hernias, cardiac arrhythmia, or other health concerns) that maybe contraindicated or require additional medical evaluation prior to treatment.

Please consult your Healthcare Provider when using truFlex for rehabilitation and recovery, individual results and experiences may vary.