Voyager and Penn State to Advance Pennsylvania’s Space Economy

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The Pennsylvania State University, expanding the Voyager Institute for Space, Technology and Advancement (VISTA) ecosystem. The collaboration will develop joint research programs and applications across in-space research and manufacturing and national security, fusing commercial innovation with defense mission expertise.

“This announcement is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that tell a larger story, establishing Pennsylvania as an emerging cluster spanning aerospace manufacturing, clinical research and national security innovation for our company,” said John Baum, chief strategy and marketing officer, Voyager. “We have lunar manufacturing in Pittsburgh, life sciences research anchored by one of the country’s largest health systems, and now, a world-class research university.”

Under the MOU, Voyager and Penn State will pursue shared programs and seek external funding to support further technological development. The agreement provides reserved research resources, tenant opportunities and collaboration within the VISTA ecosystem, positioning the university alongside Fortune 500 companies, startups and government agencies, while building the space economy workforce and strengthening VISTA’s capabilities. It also reflects a shared interest in advancing defense and national security technologies across contested domains, including solid controllable propulsion, satellite communications, guidance, navigation and control, and signals intelligence.

Penn State joins a VISTA network that has expanded rapidly over the past year, with momentum building across domestic and international markets. Anchored at The Ohio State University, VISTA includes NASA Glenn Research Center, the University of Connecticut and the University of North Dakota, alongside international partners Óbuda University in Budapest, Hungary, and Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, plus a growing roster of commercial tenants. As that interest accelerates, Voyager continues to welcome new tenants to the science park.

VISTA is the first-of-its-kind U.S. science park dedicated to in-space research, manufacturing and services, located on the campus of The Ohio State University. With access to the International Space Station and future commercial space platforms, VISTA tenants develop next-generation technologies and services across civil, commercial and national security markets. For more information, visit vistaspacepark.com.

Press assets available here.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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