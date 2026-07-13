Voyager Awarded $298M NASA Contract Under Completed Astrobotic Acquisition

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) has completed its acquisition of Astrobotic Technology, Inc. The close comes as NASA recently awarded two new lunar lander missions to the company and Griffin Mission One shipped to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for environmental testing ahead of launch later this year.

"As America marks 250 years, the next chapter of this nation's leadership begins on the lunar surface," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager. "Our company reflects American ingenuity built across generations – and today, we're building the infrastructure that will anchor the country's presence on the Moon."

NASA is accelerating its Moon Base program through the Ignition initiative, including the CS-8 competitive procurement under the existing Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity framework, targeting up to 30 robotic lunar landings beginning in 2027. The approximately $298 million task order, just announced June 30, represents a new contract value that was not part of the company's profile at the time Voyager announced its intent to acquire Astrobotic June 2, underscoring the strategic timing and precision of the transaction.

Under this NASA award, Voyager’s Peregrine-2 is scheduled to launch in 2028 and delivers a suite of three NASA-directed payloads to a landing site near the Gruithuisen Domes, a set of extinct lunar volcanic domes on the near side of the Moon. The investigations are designed to support future human exploration of the Moon, measuring the lunar radiation environment, studying how a lander's engine plume interacts with the lunar surface during touchdown to improve future landing safety, and providing a long-term navigational reference point that can help future spacecraft accurately determine their position on and around the Moon. The data collected will help reduce risk for future lunar missions and support NASA's Artemis campaign.

The new award builds on Voyager Lunar Systems' growing cadence of lunar missions, with Griffin Mission One already advancing toward launch. Developed as part of the CLPS initiative, Griffin Mission One, announced as NASA's Moon Base II, departed Pittsburgh for environmental testing at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The mission carries 10 payloads, including those from NASA, the European Space Agency and commercial customers to the lunar South Pole. Launch is targeted no earlier than November 2026.

"Astrobotic was built to make the Moon accessible to the world and joining Voyager will hit the accelerator on that mission for our customers," said John Thornton, CEO, Astrobotic Technology. "As space becomes increasingly important to our nation's security and prosperity, our work on the Moon has never been more relevant. As Voyager Lunar Systems, we'll continue building capabilities that advance both American leadership in space and our national interests."

Astrobotic now operates as Voyager Lunar Systems, the company's dedicated lunar operations business headquartered at Astrobotic's Moon Base facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. John Thornton continues to lead Voyager Lunar Systems as part of Voyager's executive team. The company's propulsion and test facility will continue to operate from Mojave, California.

Press assets available here.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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