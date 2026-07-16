U.S. EPA Office of Water Awards Tetra Tech $25 Million Water Quality and Ecological Monitoring Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Standards and Health Protection Division (EPA SHPD), within the Office of Water, awarded the Company a $25 million, single-award contract for high-end technical services to assess and manage risks to human health and aquatic ecosystems.

Under the 5-year contract, Tetra Tech scientists and technical specialists will support the EPA, states, and communities in attaining and maintaining clean water resources for drinking, fishing, and recreation. Tetra Tech teams will provide risk assessments, advanced data analytics, and economic analyses to support water quality standard setting; monitor chemical contaminants in fish and microbial pathogens in surface waters to inform prevention and remediation strategies that reduce risks to human health; and develop engagement methods, technical guidance, and workshops to facilitate community input and knowledge sharing with state and local governments.

“Tetra Tech has provided advanced technical services to support EPA SHPD in protecting human health and the environment for more than 30 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to assess water quality and reduce the risks of ecological contaminants, supporting a healthy environment and strong U.S. economy.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.