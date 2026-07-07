Tetra Tech Selected for $15 Million Multiple-Award City of Los Angeles Environmental and Digital Automation Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has selected Tetra Tech for a 5-year, $15 million, multiple-award contract to provide high-end engineering design and technical services for the Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program, the largest dust mitigation and control program in the United States.

Owens Lake is a historic dry lakebed, requiring EPA-approved best available control measures, that preserve the ecosystem while mitigating dry season wind effects across a 48.6 square-mile area. Tetra Tech engineers and digital automation specialists will provide consulting and design services for dust mitigation measures that may include geotechnical investigations; advanced GIS mapping and hydraulic modeling; civil, structural, mechanical engineering design; and SCADA, instrumentation, and electrical engineering design services. These services will improve existing dust control methods and provide for the design of new dust control mitigation measures.

“Tetra Tech has supported LADWP in implementing the Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program for more than 15 years. Through this important program, with support from Tetra Tech, LADWP has successfully reduced dust emissions by 99.4 percent,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach and leverage the latest technologies to provide exceptional results for this critical program that protects both human health and the environment.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.