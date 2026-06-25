Tetra Tech Selected for $49 Million Multiple-Award U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District has selected the Company for a $49 million multiple-award contract to provide architect-engineer (A-E) design and technical services for inland and coastal navigation and water resources infrastructure projects.

Under this 5-year contract, Tetra Tech’s engineers, scientists, and technical specialists will provide comprehensive A-E services to optimize and improve critical civil works infrastructure in the Mobile District’s area of responsibility in the Southeastern United States. Our teams will leverage expertise and in-house proprietary technology to conduct studies and analyses, create innovative models and designs, and provide engineering services during construction. These technical solutions will support inland flood risk management, coastal hurricane and storm damage reduction, shallow and deep draft navigation, lock and dam infrastructure, and coastal and riverine ecosystem restoration projects. The contract also includes Mobile District’s Support for Others Program providing similar A-E Design Services in Central and South America.

“Tetra Tech has provided highly specialized A-E design and technical services to support USACE in improving the nation’s navigation and water resources infrastructure for more than 40 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue leveraging our Leading with Science® approach and Tetra Tech Delta technology solutions to design resilient and innovative solutions that improve critical infrastructure, support the safety of our communities, and facilitate economic growth.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.