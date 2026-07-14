Rochester Electronics and Qorvo® Team to Offer Long-Term Availability of RF Components

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rochester Electronics, LLC, a premier continuous source of authorized semiconductors, and Qorvo®, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced the completion of a worldwide distribution agreement. This collaboration significantly expands access to Qorvo’s RF and power high-performance semiconductor solutions for customers worldwide, with a particular emphasis on longevity of supply and lifecycle support.

“We are honored to partner with Qorvo to ensure the sustained supply of its advanced semiconductor products to industries with stringent reliability and longevity requirements,” said Nick Rabbitt, Vice President, Business Development and Product Strategy. Share

Through Rochester Electronics’ unique position as a licensed manufacturer and authorized continuing source of semiconductors, Qorvo is extending the availability of its products to meet lifecycle design needs. This agreement not only helps ensure continuity for long-term applications but also contributes to technological sustainability by minimizing the need for system redesigns, providing risk mitigation for ongoing programs, and supporting the reuse and longevity of existing Qorvo-based hardware platforms.

“Our distribution agreement with Rochester Electronics reinforces Qorvo’s commitment to delivering high-performance solutions with dependable, ongoing support,” said Dan Smith, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution at Qorvo.

This strategic alliance strengthens Qorvo’s global supply chain, focused on quality, performance, and longevity – supporting key markets and mission-critical designs in aerospace, defense, connectivity, industrial, power management and communications.

“We are honored to partner with Qorvo to ensure the sustained supply of its advanced semiconductor products to industries with stringent reliability and longevity requirements,” said Nick Rabbitt, Vice President, Business Development and Product Strategy at Rochester Electronics. “Together, we enable engineers and OEMs to support existing systems and extend design lifecycles with confidence.”

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services, including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms, anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit: www.rocelec.com

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, defense & aerospace, industrial & enterprise, infrastructure, and mobile.

Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect, and power our planet.