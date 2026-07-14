Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Establishes Commercial Coverage for LucentAD® Complete; Quanterix to Present New Data Highlighting Multi-Analyte Advantages

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced a series of milestones that significantly advance the clinical adoption of blood-based Alzheimer’s testing. Together, these milestones reinforce the growing role of LucentAD® Complete, Quanterix’s five-analyte ATN(I) algorithmic blood test, in helping clinicians evaluate Alzheimer’s disease through a comprehensive, blood-based assessment.

We believe these milestones reinforce the value of comprehensive multi-marker assessment and move us closer to making earlier, more accessible Alzheimer’s diagnosis a reality. Share

The announcements include:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield eligible members will be the first commercially insured patients in the United States to benefit from medical policy coverage supporting blood-based biomarker testing for Alzheimer’s disease.

Publication of new peer-reviewed study comparing LucentAD ® Complete against an immunoprecipitation mass spectrometry (IP-MS) method on a shared patient cohort, demonstrating strong diagnostic parity while combining five biomarkers across amyloid pathology, tau pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation.

Complete against an immunoprecipitation mass spectrometry (IP-MS) method on a shared patient cohort, demonstrating strong diagnostic parity while combining five biomarkers across amyloid pathology, tau pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation. New clinical data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026 highlighting the role of multi-biomarker testing in supporting patient triage and supporting earlier clinical decision making.

“Blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostics are entering an important new chapter,” said Everett Cunningham, President and CEO of Quanterix. “Commercial reimbursement, peer-reviewed rigorous validation and expanding real-world evidence together represent the foundation required to grow clinical adoption. We believe these milestones reinforce the value of comprehensive multi-marker assessment and move us closer to making earlier, more accessible Alzheimer’s diagnosis a reality.”

Anthem Medical Policy Supports Blood-Based Biomarker Testing

Beginning July 1, 2026, members covered under Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield medical policies can receive coverage for qualifying blood-based biomarker testing, including Quanterix’s LucentAD® Complete, when medical necessity criteria are met. The full policy, LAB.00046: Testing for Biochemical Markers for Alzheimer Disease, outlines the clinical criteria for coverage.

As the second-largest health insurer in the United States, Anthem provides medical coverage to approximately 40 million members across 14 states, representing a significant milestone in expanding patient access to blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

LucentAD® Complete aligns with the growing clinical movement toward earlier, less invasive evaluation of patients with cognitive impairment while providing clinicians with a broader assessment across amyloid pathology, tau pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation.

Peer-Reviewed Publication Reinforces the Clinical Value of LucentAD® Complete

Quanterix also announced publication of a new study in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, published on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The publication, “Comparison of a Multi-Analyte Algorithmic Immunoassay Blood Test with Immunoprecipitation Mass Spectrometry for the Detection of Amyloid Pathology,” evaluated LucentAD® Complete alongside an algorithmic IP-MS approach using a shared patient cohort.

Among the study findings:

Performance demonstrated high diagnostic parity with IP-MS across shared patient samples

The multi-analyte algorithm reduced diagnostic ambiguity by approximately three-fold compared with standalone plasma p-Tau217 substantially reducing intermediate or indeterminate results

The test’s multi-marker algorithm provides both an integrated Alzheimer’s risk score and individual biomarker results, giving clinicians a broader, more actionable view of disease biology beyond amyloid status alone.

The authors conclude that multi-analyte algorithmic blood testing can deliver performance comparable to mass spectrometry while providing additional biological insight that may support more comprehensive clinical management and future reimbursement models.

New AAIC Data Highlights Real-World Clinical Utility

At AAIC 2026, Quanterix will present multiple studies demonstrating the clinical utility of comprehensive blood-based biomarker testing.

Principal Investigator and Director of the University of Florida Precision Health Research Center Dr. Carla VandeWeerd will present results from a prospective community screening study involving 520 adults aged 55 years and older in The Villages®, Florida. The study evaluated a two-stage screening approach combining cognitive assessment with blood-based biomarker testing in a primary care setting. Biomarker adjudication identified approximately 20% of cognitively normal participants as having evidence of preclinical Alzheimer’s disease while helping inform referral decisions among cognitively impaired individuals.

Three additional posters from Quanterix will be presented at AAIC. Together, these studies further demonstrate how evaluating diverse biological signals provides enhanced detection of early Alzheimer's and a more comprehensive framework for guiding patient care.

“The data we’re presenting at AAIC reinforces an emerging principle in Alzheimer’s diagnostics: evaluating multiple biological pathways, gives clinicians more actionable information than any single biomarker alone” said Everett Cunningham. “By integrating amyloid, tau, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation into a single validated algorithmic assessment, LucentAD® Complete is designed to support more confident clinical decision-making across the Alzheimer’s disease continuum.”

Preview of Future Neurology Innovation

Visitors to Booth #1201 at AAIC will also receive an exclusive preview of upcoming Quanterix innovations that further expand the company’s precision biomarker portfolio. Product experts will discuss the anticipated impact of these new technologies on Alzheimer’s research, clinical development and patient care ahead of future product announcements.

Researchers interested in expanding neurology biomarker programs can also learn about Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory, the company’s CLIA-licensed, ISO 15189-accredited laboratory providing contract biomarker testing services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners.

Visit Quanterix at Booth #1201 during AAIC 2026 to learn more.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

About LucentAD® Complete

LucentAD® Complete is Quanterix’s multi-analyte algorithmic blood test designed to support the evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease biology through a comprehensive assessment of the ATN(I) framework. The test measures five blood-based biomarkers associated with amyloid pathology, tau pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation, combining these results into a validated algorithmic Alzheimer’s disease risk score while also providing individual biomarker results. By delivering a more comprehensive view of disease biology from a simple blood sample, LucentAD® Complete helps support earlier, more informed clinical decision-making and provides information to assist clinicians across the Alzheimer’s disease continuum.

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