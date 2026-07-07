SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm and leading provider of Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) solutions, today announced the launch of a US $50M Corporate Venture Capital fund in partnership with Ohayo Dairy Products Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese food manufacturer known for its high-quality dairy products, desserts, and premium ice cream brands.

Pegasus Tech Ventures and Ohayo Dairy Products Launch US $50M Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion Share

Pegasus Tech Ventures will serve as the General Partner of the fund, while Ohayo Dairy Products will participate as the sole Limited Partner. Through the Pegasus global network of startups, investors, and corporate partners, Ohayo Dairy Products will gain access to emerging technology companies in Silicon Valley and in leading innovation ecosystems around the world.

The fund will focus primarily on FoodTech and related sectors, including food and beverage, biotechnology, functional and wellness foods, supply chain innovation, and retail technologies. Through investments in promising companies worldwide, the partnership aims to promote technology development, business creation, and long-term growth.

The global food industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence, growing consumer interest in health and wellness, and increasing demand for sustainability. As innovative food development technologies and new distribution models emerge, FoodTech startups are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of food, highlighting the growing importance of Open Innovation across the industry.

At the same time, Japanese food products and culinary culture are receiving growing recognition worldwide. Rising international tourism to Japan has further strengthened global interest in Japanese brands, while food products originating from Japan are increasingly valued for their quality, safety, and taste. These trends present significant opportunities for Japanese food companies seeking to expand into international markets.

Founded in 1953, Ohayo Dairy Products has built a premium reputation through its commitment to quality and product innovation across food categories, including milk, yogurt, desserts, and ice cream. In recent years, the company has successfully introduced premium products such as BRULEE®, a crème brûlée-inspired ice cream brand that has received recognition both in Japan and overseas. As part of its long-term growth strategy, Ohayo Dairy Products is pursuing international expansion and exploring new business opportunities beyond its traditional markets.

Through this fund, Ohayo Dairy Products aims to accelerate its evolution into a next-generation food company. By collaborating with innovative businesses around the world, the company seeks to create new products and services, expand into adjacent business areas, enter new international markets, and contribute to a more sustainable future for the global food industry.

“Ohayo Dairy Products has grown by combining a strong commitment to quality and taste with a unique product development capability,” said Yoko Yamazaki, CEO of Ohayo Dairy Products. “Looking ahead, we aspire to create new value not only in Japan but also in global markets. Through this fund, we look forward to deepening relationships with innovative businesses worldwide, advancing new FoodTech initiatives, and creating new opportunities for future growth through business creation.”

“The global food industry is entering a period of unprecedented transformation,” said Dr. Anis Uzzaman, Founder & CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures. “Through our Venture Capital-as-a-Service platform, we are excited to connect Ohayo Dairy Products with breakthrough technologies, innovative entrepreneurs, and emerging opportunities from Silicon Valley and innovation ecosystems around the world. By combining Ohayo’s advanced product development capabilities and brand strength with cutting-edge FoodTech innovation, we believe this partnership can help accelerate the global growth of Japanese food brands.”

About Ohayo Dairy Products Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1953, Ohayo Dairy Products is a Japanese food manufacturer and a core operating company of the Ohayo Holdings Group. The company offers a wide range of products including milk, yogurt, desserts, and ice cream. Through continuous product development focused on exceptional taste and quality, Ohayo Dairy Products has strengthened its portfolio of high-value-added products in recent years, including its premium ice cream brand BRULEE®, while working to enhance its brand value both in Japan and internationally. For more information, please visit https://www.ohayo-milk.co.jp/en/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm and leading provider of Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) solutions. The firm partners with corporations worldwide to help them access emerging technologies, invest in innovative startups, and accelerate Open Innovation initiatives through its global network spanning the world’s leading innovation ecosystems. Pegasus manages over 40 funds and over US $2B in assets, and has invested in more than 300 startups globally, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Airbnb, Coinbase, and X (formerly Twitter). Through its corporate venture platform, Pegasus serves as a bridge between global corporations and the next generation of technology companies. For more information, please visit www.pegasustechventures.com/