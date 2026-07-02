Oliva Therapeutics Announces the Launch of Amerithroid (Thyroid Tablets, USP), a Naturally Derived T3/T4 Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oliva Therapeutics, LLC announced today the imminent commercial launch of Amerithroid™ (Thyroid Tablets, USP), a naturally derived desiccated thyroid extract (DTE) providing both levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3) for patients with hypothyroidism. Amerithroid is US sourced and manufactured exclusively in the United States by Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JSP), a family-owned and operated American pharmaceutical manufacturer. More information on Amerithroid can be found at www.amerithroid.com.

“The launch of Amerithroid™ is years in the making and builds on my family’s deep connection to patients with hypothyroidism and our commitment to quality U.S. manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.” — Daniel Akeson, CEO, Oliva Therapeutics, LLC Share

Amerithroid joins a distinguished legacy of thyroid care grounded in domestic manufacturing excellence. JSP is the originator and manufacturer of Unithroid® (levothyroxine sodium tablets), the first levothyroxine sodium tablet product to be approved by the FDA. That same commitment to quality, consistency, and American manufacturing now powers Amerithroid — giving patients and prescribers a naturally derived T3/T4 option they can trust.

“The launch of Amerithroid™ is years in the making and builds on my family’s deep connection to patients with hypothyroidism and our commitment to quality U.S. manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.”

— Daniel Akeson, CEO, Oliva Therapeutics, LLC

The launch of Amerithroid follows Oliva’s successful relaunch of Thyquidity® (Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution), a liquid thyroid medicine for people who have trouble swallowing tablets, including children. Thyquidity is an FDA approved levothyroxine product that comes in a ready-to-use liquid and is indicated as a replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company and the next step in our long-term endocrine-focused portfolio and pipeline. Our representatives are actively engaging prescribers in this space and discussing what options may be right for their patients.”

— Michael Turnamian, COO, Oliva Therapeutics, LLC

Physicians and patients interested in locating and ordering either Amerithroid or Thyquidity can contact Oliva at customerservice@olivatherapeutics.com.

About Oliva Therapeutics, LLC

Oliva Therapeutics, LLC is a healthcare company focused on integrity and rooted in family. In an ever-changing world, Oliva aims to bring clarity and simplicity to patients, physicians, and caregivers through our high-quality products and services. For more information, visit olivatherapeutics.com.

About Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a family owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer and packager of prescription pharmaceutical products. Operating exclusively in the United States, JSP continues to produce high quality and reliably supplied products while maintaining the same consistency that has been a staple of its history. Extreme pride and satisfaction in the quality of its products is the driving force behind this growing company. For more information, visit jeromestevens.com.