FNIH, Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart and Jim Weiss Launch Neuroscience Initiative, Music as Medicine

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) today launches the Music as Medicine Neuroscience Research Initiative, in partnership with the Renée Fleming Foundation, Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, and Jim Weiss of Real Chemistry, to support outstanding scientists examining the connections between neuroscience and music. The grants, of $100,000 each, will fund research into music-based therapies with potential to advance the health and well-being of people living with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke and depression.

“This program will deepen the scientific understanding of how music and music therapy can affect the brain and be leveraged to improve patient care.”— Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH Share

“Music, rhythm and movement have powerful psychological and emotional resonance for people,” said Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH, President and CEO of FNIH. “This program will deepen the scientific understanding of how music and music therapy can affect the brain and be leveraged to improve patient care.”

The research grants will fund scientists with innovative proposals in the following areas:

Basic research to explore the underlying biological or neurological mechanisms through which music influences human health and well-being

Clinical research to investigate how to develop, test, optimize or personalize music or music-based interventions to improve health, cognitive function, mental health and quality of life

Research examining strategies to integrate, scale and make accessible music-based interventions within healthcare and community settings

“Emerging research continues to demonstrate that music can meaningfully improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions that affect memory, movement and emotional well-being,” said Assal Habibi, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Southern California and chair of the Music as Medicine Scientific Selection Committee. “These grants will help advance an exciting new generation of interdisciplinary researchers working at the intersection of music, neuroscience and medicine.”

The initiative was established in collaboration with Renée Fleming, acclaimed soprano and arts advocate; Mickey Hart; and Jim Weiss, founder of Real Chemistry and member of the FNIH Board of Directors. Additional support has been provided by Paul Sekhri, biotech CEO and investor. Music as Medicine builds on work commenced by the former Sound Health partnership, which included the National Institutes of Health, the National Endowment for the Arts, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Renée Fleming Foundation and FNIH.

The Music as Medicine Neuroscience Research Initiative is the latest addition to a growing FNIH neuroscience portfolio, including the Deeda Blair Research Initiative for Disorders of the Brain; the Accelerating Medicines Partnerships® for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and ALS; Biomarkers Consortium projects focused on Alzheimer’s and frontotemporal degeneration; and an upcoming project on major depressive disorder.

Nominations open today and will be accepted through Friday, July 31, 2026, at 5 p.m. EDT. The scientific committee chaired by Dr. Habibi will review applications and select grant recipients in late fall. Learn more about the program, including how to submit nominations and donate to support, at fnih.org/musicnomination and listen to a conversation with Renée Fleming and Jim Weiss about the program.

About the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

FNIH builds public-private partnerships that connect leading biomedical scientists at the National Institutes of Health, life sciences companies, foundations, academia and regulatory agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency. Through team science, we solve complex health challenges and accelerate breakthroughs for patients, regardless of who they are or what health challenges they face. FNIH accelerates new therapies, diagnostics and potential cures; advances global health; and helps train the next generations of scientists. Established by Congress to support the mission of NIH, FNIH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, please visit fnih.org.