ZEISS Meditec Selects Atlas® System from Nirrin Technologies to Modernize Hyaluronic Acid Manufacturing Workflows

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools designed to transform bioprocess analytics, today announced that Hyaltech, a Carl ZEISS Meditec (CZM) company has purchased an Atlas® system to support hyaluronic acid (HA) measurement workflows and evaluate advanced analytical approaches for manufacturing environments.

The Atlas® system leverages Nirrin’s proprietary High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy (HPTLS™) technology to provide rapid, non-destructive compositional analysis with results in less than one minute. The platform is designed to analyze complex biological materials without extensive sample preparation, supporting applications ranging from bioprocess development to advanced biomaterials characterization. CZM selected the Atlas® platform to support analytical workflows involving HA, a molecule widely used in biopharmaceutical, medical, cosmetic, and advanced biomaterials applications. Hyaltech manufactures HA solutions for use as an ophthalmic viscosurgical device to protect and maintain delicate eye tissues during eye surgeries.

As demand for HA continues to grow across pharmaceutical, medical, and biomaterials applications, manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve process understanding, product consistency, and operational efficiency. Traditional analytical workflows often rely on offline testing and labor-intensive laboratory-based methods that can delay process decisions. The standard method used for HA testing is the carbazole assay which requires hazardous chemicals and is highly manual. Automated methods often are unable to cope with the high viscosity of HA formulations, and require dilution, extensive sample preparation, or specialized handling. The Atlas® system provides rapid spectroscopic analysis without requiring extensive sample preparation, offering faster and more accessible process measurements.

“ZEISS is one of the world’s most respected organizations in optics, metrology, and analytical science,” said Bryan Hassell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nirrin Technologies. “Their decision to evaluate Atlas® within their HA manufacturing workflows reflects a growing industry focus on adopting faster, less complex, and more actionable analytical measurements that operate closer to the manufacturing process. We’re excited to work with the ZEISS team as they explore the technology’s potential in the HA application.”

The ZEISS deployment represents an important expansion of Atlas® into HA production workflows, where improved process visibility may help manufacturers accelerate development, improve consistency, and reduce analytical bottlenecks.

"Accurate and timely analytical data are critical to maintaining consistent product quality and optimizing manufacturing performance," said Ben Robertson, R&D Scientist at Hyaltech. "We are excited to evaluate the Atlas® platform and its potential to simplify HA measurement workflows. The ability to obtain compositional analysis in less than one minute with minimal sample preparation could provide meaningful advantages for both our production and quality control activities."

For more information about Atlas® and HA measurement applications, visit www.nirrin.tech.

About Nirrin Technologies

Nirrin Technologies is transforming bioprocess analytics with proprietary High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy (HPTLS™) technology. Nirrin’s analytical instruments, including the Atlas® system for rapid process analytics and the TALOS™ protein quantitation system, provide advanced analytical solutions for complex biologics and advanced therapies, helping biopharmaceutical organizations reduce workflow complexity, improve process understanding, and accelerate development and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nirrin.tech and follow Nirrin on LinkedIn.

About ZEISS

Hyaltech Ltd, part of Carl Zeiss Meditec, is a leading supplier of Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices, manufacturing more than 1 million hyaluronic acid-based devices annually.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group’s head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world’s leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at www.zeiss.com/med