NeuroLife® Launch Brings Non-Invasive Technology Aimed at Restoring Hand and Arm Movement After Stroke and Spinal Cord Injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroLife today launched as a non-invasive neurotechnology company developing wearable solutions to support rehabilitation for people affected by stroke or spinal cord injury. NeuroLife is the market-facing brand of ActivateNeuro, Inc. and is established through a strategic partnership between Battelle and The NeuroTech Institute (NTI).

"Our goal is to develop a non-invasive platform that supports functional hand and arm use by making therapy more personalized, responsive and aligned with how the body naturally moves," said Jon Snyder, CEO of NeuroLife. Share

In the United States, stroke and spinal cord injury affect millions of people, including approximately 7.8 million stroke survivors, representing a significant and growing global rehabilitation market (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Despite significant need, access to personalized, high-intensity therapy remains limited for many patients.

NeuroLife technology addresses this gap with a wearable sleeve that reads electrical signals from muscles and nerves, interprets movement intent and delivers targeted stimulation to support functional hand and arm recovery during guided therapy. The platform integrates high-density neuromuscular sensing, intelligent decoding and adaptive stimulation translating neuromuscular signals into real-time feedback to support personalized, signal-driven rehabilitation.

"NeuroLife represents a focused step forward in how rehabilitation can evolve," said Jon Snyder, CEO of NeuroLife. "Our goal is to develop a non-invasive platform that supports functional hand and arm use by making therapy more personalized, responsive and aligned with how the body naturally moves."

"Battelle has a long history of translating scientific innovation into real-world impact," said Matt McFarland, Vice President of Commercial Strategy at Battelle. "Our collaboration with NTI and the formation of NeuroLife advances neurotechnology from foundational research into clinical and commercial development. NeuroLife brings the rigor of Battelle's research capabilities into a platform built for clinical environments and patient impact."

Built as a flexible system, the platform is designed to support applications across rehabilitation, neuromuscular analytics and future neuro-enabled solutions. Its wearable, non-invasive design is intended to support accessibility, ease of use and integration into clinical workflows.

NeuroLife has completed a $2.9 million seed round with founding partners Battelle and NTI providing foundational capital, including licensing of Battelle’s NeuroLife platform technology. The company is pursuing FDA clearance for its wearable platform and has established a development roadmap focused on clinical validation, regulatory progression and commercial scalability.

NeuroLife is actively engaging partners across medtech, digital health and clinical research to accelerate development. Organizations interested in co-development opportunities, clinical pilot programs or strategic investment are encouraged to contact the company directly.

About NeuroLife

NeuroLife is the market-facing brand of ActivateNeuro, Inc., formed through a strategic partnership between Battelle and The NeuroTech Institute (NTI). The company is advancing non-invasive neurotechnology to support personalized, data-driven rehabilitation for people recovering from stroke or spinal cord injury. NeuroLife® technology is designed to support applications across rehabilitation, neuromuscular analytics and future neuro-enabled solutions. Learn more at www.neurolifetech.com.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About The NeuroTech Institute

The NeuroTech Institute (NTI) was launched in October 2022 in partnership with The Ohio State University, a leading academic medical center, to advance neurological research and treatments for patients with neurological disorders. www.neurotechinstitute.org.