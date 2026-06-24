Sigma Audio Networks, Powered by MediaCo, Announces Partnership With Hector “El Nene” and Top 20 Countdown Global

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Audio Networks, the multicultural audio network built to connect brands with culturally influential audiences at scale, today announced a new partnership with Hector “El Nene” Arroyo-Rivera and his hit weekend program Top 20 Countdown Global, adding the show to Sigma Audio’s growing portfolio of nationally represented audio properties.

Under the agreement, Sigma Audio Networks will represent Top 20 Countdown Global con Hector El Nene for network sales, future syndication expansion, and related multiplatform opportunities across the United States. The program is a two-hour weekend countdown show that blends Latin, urban, and pop music with trending topics, artist-driven conversation, and entertainment news, creating a contemporary format designed for today’s multicultural listener.

“Hector ‘El Nene’ has built a show with real momentum, strong personality, and a format that travels well across markets,” said Elisa Torres, President & CEO of Sigma Audio Networks. “Top 20 Countdown Global is exactly the kind of culturally relevant, scalable programming we want in the Sigma portfolio – a show that brings energy and authentic audience connection, while also creating meaningful opportunities for stations and brand partners. We’re excited to work with Hector to expand the show’s footprint and unlock its full national potential.”

El Nene has established himself as a recognized voice in Spanish-language radio, known for his charisma, high-energy delivery, and ability to connect with diverse Latino audiences through both music and personality-driven content. Top 20 Countdown Global has continued to grow across markets and has become a recognizable countdown brand built around the biggest songs, artist buzz, and the cultural moments driving listener conversation each week.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Sigma Audio Networks at this stage of Top 20 Countdown Global’s growth,” said El Nene. “Sigma understands how to scale content in a way that keeps the connection with multicultural audiences authentic. I’m looking forward to growing the brand, reaching more stations, and creating new opportunities for listeners, affiliates, and advertisers alike.”

As part of Sigma’s syndication and representation portfolio, Top 20 Countdown Global will be positioned as both a content franchise and a commercial platform – with opportunities spanning network advertising, sponsorships, segment integrations, branded content, digital audio, podcast extensions, and promotional partnerships.

The addition of Top 20 Countdown Global further strengthens Sigma Audio Networks’ strategy of building a premium multicultural audio offering that combines trusted personalities, culturally relevant content, and scalable distribution across terrestrial radio, streaming, and advertiser-led audio solutions.

About Sigma Audio Networks

Sigma Audio Networks is a next-generation multicultural audio network designed to help advertisers reach today’s most influential audiences through culturally relevant content, iconic personalities, and scaled distribution. Powered by premium audio inventory, heritage media brands, and a growing portfolio of syndication and talent-led properties, Sigma Audio Networks delivers integrated solutions across terrestrial radio, streaming audio, branded content, and creator-led extensions. Sigma is built to simplify how brands plan, buy, and activate multicultural audio at scale.

About Hector “El Nene” and Top 20 Countdown Global

Hosted by Hector “El Nene,” Top 20 Countdown Global is a two-hour weekend radio program featuring the top Latin, urban, and pop hits alongside trending topics, artist conversation, and entertainment news. Designed for a modern multicultural audience, the show delivers a high-energy countdown experience built around music discovery, cultural relevance, and broad listener appeal.