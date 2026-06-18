StackAdapt Teams Up with IQVIA Digital’s MediaOS to Power Healthcare Advertising

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform, today announced a collaboration with IQVIA Digital to advance more relevant and compliant engagement with healthcare audiences. IQVIA Digital’s integrated solutions enable marketers to quickly transform data-driven insights into meaningful, privacy-conscious activation across the healthcare ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, StackAdapt’s programmatic advertising capabilities are now available within Media OS, IQVIA Digital’s end-to-end platform purpose-built for healthcare marketers. This integration enables brands and agencies to activate campaigns with StackAdapt’s best-in-class DSP directly from Media OS, a centralized environment designed around healthcare identities and compliance requirements.

Healthcare marketers have traditionally relied on separate platforms and partners across data, activation, and measurement, often resulting in disconnected workflows and limited visibility into campaign performance. By bringing these components together within Media OS, IQVIA Digital and StackAdapt simplify execution and improve visibility, enabling marketers to reach intended healthcare professionals with enhanced audience fidelity and relevant targeting across channels including CTV, video, display, native, and audio.

“StackAdapt is proud to work closely with IQVIA Digital to enhance the Media OS platform and support healthcare marketers with more connected advertising workflows,” said Mike Novosel, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at StackAdapt. “Together, we are helping marketers reach healthcare audiences more seamlessly, reduce onboarding complexity, and gain clearer visibility into media measurement.”

For advertisers who prefer to activate campaigns directly within StackAdapt, IQVIA Digital audiences remain seamlessly accessible within the platform. This includes custom HCP audience creation, pre-built audience segments, and integrated healthcare measurement workflows, without requiring additional onboarding, external integrations, or third-party workflows.

For those centralizing campaigns within Media OS, the platform delivers a unified experience that brings together the best of healthcare-specific media and audience intelligence in one place. In addition to DSP-based activation, Media OS provides access to premium endemic healthcare environments, including electronic health record platforms, medical journals, and telehealth settings, as well as broader channels such as email, search, and social.

This release builds on StackAdapt’s growing healthcare offering, where IQVIA Digital’s healthcare intelligence supports HCP engagement, campaign measurement, and reporting capabilities designed for pharmaceutical and healthcare advertisers. StackAdapt works with healthcare organizations like Advanced Diabetes Supply, Mass General Brigham, VSP Vision Care, Indiana University Health, Genomic Health, and US Med.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform marketers rely on to drive brand growth and revenue. Built entirely in-house with an easy-to-use interface, StackAdapt unifies programmatic and owned channels—including CTV, DOOH, display, native, audio, email, and more—into one seamless experience. The platform makes it easy to find the right audience, personalize creative, run campaigns, optimize, and measure results in one place. Trusted by the most forward-thinking brands and agencies, StackAdapt combines speed of innovation, deep vertical expertise, and partnership that powers real business growth. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About IQVIA Digital

IQVIA Digital powers exceptional brand experiences, delivering innovative solutions based on a customer-first, insights-driven, and integrated omnichannel vision. We provide authenticated, data and analytics, innovative fit-for-purpose healthcare technology, and the expertise to enable an effective and adaptable marketing model that drives better quality of care and patient outcomes. IQVIA is the leading global provider of data, advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services for the life sciences industry. Contact us at www.IQVIADigital.com.