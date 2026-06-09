Hellmann’s Is Helping Canadians Taste Victory With a New Match Day Ritual: Mayo on Fries

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Canadians gear up to host soccer’s biggest moment, the prospect of getting a win, the nation’s first, on home soil is tantalizing. To swing things in Canada’s favour, Hellmann's, the official condiment partner of Canada Soccer, has enlisted Alistair Johnston, defender for Canada’s Men's National Team, to encourage fans to try a new ritual: putting mayo on fries.

Hellmann's, the official condiment partner of Canada Soccer, has enlisted Alistair Johnston, defender for Canada’s Men's National Team, to encourage fans to try a new ritual: putting mayo on fries. Share

Except for Quebec and parts of Eastern Canada, much of the country defaults to ketchup when eating fries. According to Hellmann’s, of the eight nations that have won soccer's biggest title – Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, Spain, and England – all but one (England, who last won in 1966) dip their fries in mayo or a sauce that includes mayo. This is the basis of Hellmann’s Mayo Theory – the idea that a team’s secret sauce boils down to a national preference for, well, sauce. Preposterous? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely.

“Every soccer fan has their own rituals on match day,” said Alistair Johnston, who’s slated to play again for Canada at the highest level this summer. “Some wear the same jersey, some sit in the same seat, and now maybe some will start putting mayo on their fries. It’s a fun nod to the traditions you see in soccer culture around the world and a great and tasty way for Canadian fans to come together and show their support this summer.”

To help fans fuel up over the next six weeks, Hellmann's has also created a new BBQ-season staple in partnership with Chef Matt Basile: The Canada Soccer Burger. Topped with a caramelized onion and maple sauce made with Hellmann’s, the burger features an all-star lineup of Canadian ingredients, including AAA Alberta Beef, B.C. Tomatoes, Toronto ‘Hogtown’ Bacon, Quebec Cheddar and a PEI Potato Bun.

"The Canada Soccer Burger is a true celebration of Canadian flavours from coast-to-coast,” said Harsh Pant, Senior Brand Manager, Hellmann’s. “Whether it’s enjoying mayo on fries or firing up the BBQ on game day with friends and family, we’re excited to help Canadians create new traditions and celebrate an unforgettable summer of soccer.”

Fans can recreate the Canada Soccer Burger at home by visiting Hellmanns.ca, or experience it in-person at Canada Soccer House through local partnerships with BOBs Breakfast or Burgers (Vancouver) and Matty’s Patty’s (Toronto), giving fans even more delicious ways to cheer on Canada.

"This summer is a defining moment for soccer in Canada, and we're excited to work with partners like Hellmann's to create new ways for fans to come together, celebrate the game and show their support for Canada,” said Dominic Martin, Canada Soccer Director, Marketing.

From introducing Canadians to the winning combination of Mayo on Fries to serving up an all-new Canada Soccer Burger, Hellmann’s is helping Canadians rally behind the red and white all summer long. For more information, including restaurants serving Mayo on Fries, the Canada Soccer Burger recipe and Canada Soccer House event details, visit www.hellmanns.ca/soccer.

About Hellmann’s:

Hellmann's is committed to helping people bring the best out of every meal. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. The secret to the creamy taste you love? Simple, high-quality ingredients crafted to perfection, yielding the excellent blue-ribbon quality we love. Today, as the world's favorite mayo, we're still here to help you create delicious meals every day. From simple sandwiches to special celebrations, we believe in making every mealtime wonderful – because every day deserves deliciousness.

About Unilever in North America:

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

About Canada Soccer:

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com. ​