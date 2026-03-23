Hellmann’s Gives Mayo Its Main Character Moment Starring Hollywood’s Most Famous Background Actor Jesse Heiman

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hellmann’s Canada is finally giving mayonnaise the spotlight it deserves with the launch of #MainFlavourEnergy, a new campaign starring Hollywood’s most recognizable background actor, Jesse Heiman.

As Hellmann’s Flavours range continues to expand with the addition of Dijonnaise this spring, the brand is flipping the script and proving that mayo can be the star of the dish. Share

For decades, mayo has been the unsung hero of the kitchen – binding ingredients, adding moisture and enhancing flavour – but rarely does it take centre stage. As Hellmann’s Flavours range continues to expand with the addition of Dijonnaise this spring, the brand is flipping the script and proving that mayo can be the star of the dish.

There’s no one better to lead this moment than someone whose career has been spent in the background. With more than 100 film and television appearances, Jesse Heiman is instantly recognizable to many audiences, even if they can’t quite place where they’ve seen him before. Now, for the first time, Hellmann’s is putting the world’s most famous background actor front and centre as the face of its Flavours lineup.

“I’ve spent my career technically in frame but rarely recognized,” said Jesse Heiman. “So, when Hellmann’s Canada told me mayo was stepping out of the background and into the spotlight, it felt like the perfect partnership. For the first time, we’re both bringing some Main Flavour Energy.”

The campaign unfolds across multiple phases designed to spark curiosity among Gen Z and younger Millennials – an audience that loves to root for the underdog. In the weeks leading up to the reveal, Jesse has appeared subtly in the background of creator content and cultural moments across Canada, leaving audiences wondering, “Don’t I know that guy?”

Today, the mystery is finally revealed, as Jesse steps forward as the face of Hellmann’s Flavours, celebrating the bold combination of creamy texture and big flavour that can transform everyday meals.

“Hellmann’s has always been about helping people bring out the best in their meals,” said Harsh Pant, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever Canada. “With our growing Flavours line-up and the launch of Dijonnaise, we’re showing Canadians that mayo isn’t just a supporting ingredient anymore, it’s the main character. Jesse’s story made him the perfect partner to help bring that idea to life.”

Hellmann’s Flavours combine the brand’s iconic creamy mayonnaise with bold tastes like Chipotle, Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Buttermilk Ranch and more, making it easier than ever to elevate everyday dishes, from wings and burgers to sandwiches and dips.

Canadians can learn more and explore the full Hellmann’s Flavours lineup at hellmanns.ca and follow Hellmann’s Canada on Instagram and TikTok.

About Hellmann’s

Hellmann's is committed to helping people bring the best out of every meal. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. The secret to the creamy taste you love? Simple, high-quality ingredients crafted to perfection, yielding the excellent blue-ribbon quality we love. Today, as the world's favorite mayo, we're still here to help you create delicious meals every day. From simple sandwiches to special celebrations, we believe in making every mealtime wonderful – because every day deserves deliciousness.