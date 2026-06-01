Motive Powers Latin America’s Next Wave of Mobile Innovation

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, a global leader in entitlement and connected device & service management, joined operators and industry leaders at M360 LATAM in Mexico City, showcasing live deployments across the region's most consequential use cases: Satellite Direct-to-Device connectivity for unreachable geographies, end-to-end eSIM provisioning and visibility at scale, and SIM-based silent authentication replacing fraud-exposed SMS OTP.

“Latin America has some of the world’s most demanding connectivity challenges: Remote geographies, fraud ecosystems exploiting legacy authentication, and eSIM adoption curves outpacing operator infrastructure,” said Jay McMullan, VP Sales, Motive Share

Across landmark deployments with multiple Claro, Vivo, and Entel operations, Motive’s Entitlement Server (Motive ES) has moved from infrastructure component to regional growth engine. These deployments are citing measurable commercial growth, enabling streamlined eSIM provisioning, improved device onboarding experiences, and new revenue opportunities tied to digital services and secure identity.

Powered by Motive ES, Entel Chile became the first mobile operator in Latin America to deliver commercial mobile service via Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This touched +450,000 unique users in its first month, across Patagonia and remote coastal communities where no terrestrial infrastructure had ever reached.

Vivo Brazil, the country's largest operator with over 117.4 million subscribers, became the first in Latin America to launch SIM-Based Silent Authentication via the GSMA Open Gateway framework. It replaced SMS OTP with invisible, cryptographic SIM verification, which remains a significant revenue line for telcos.

Claro Brazil became the first operator in the region to launch iOS eSIM Quick Transfer, driving 63% year-over-year growth in eSIM downloads and 15% average month-on-month adoption growth, with Android expansion already underway.

“Latin America has some of the world’s most demanding connectivity challenges: Remote geographies, fraud ecosystems exploiting legacy authentication, and eSIM adoption curves outpacing operator infrastructure,” said Jay McMullan, VP Sales, Americas at Motive. “Claro, Vivo, and Entel aren’t running pilots. They’re in production, generating results, and already expanding.”

Motive’s Entitlement Server is deployed across numerous operators globally, and fully aligned with GSMA standards, with certifications supporting Apple and Google ecosystem requirements.

About Motive

Motive empowers the world’s leading telecom operators to deliver seamless digital services through its suite of operator-first platforms. From entitlement orchestration to device and service management, Motive enables operators to accelerate digital transformation and monetize connectivity across mobile, home, and IoT networks. For more information, visit www.motive.com