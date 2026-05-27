Ninja AutoBarista™ Redefines Fully Automatic Espresso with Barista-Inspired Taste, Precision, and Personalization

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), makers of the #1 best-selling espresso maker in the US in 20251, today announced the Ninja AutoBarista™ the brand’s first fully automatic espresso machine that brews true espresso, drip coffee, cold brew and café-quality microfoam at the touch of a button.

Great espresso requires precision, practice and time - from dialing in grind size and tamping pressure to balancing temperature and extraction timing. According to a recent SharkNinja survey, 72% of coffee drinkers say coffee is essential to starting their day right, yet more than 60% struggle to consistently make a quality cup at home. Until now, achieving café-quality coffee at home has required a level of effort many consumers simply don’t have time for.

The Ninja AutoBarista™ is a fully automatic machine that thinks like a barista thanks to Grind iQ Technology, which continuously monitors and adapts each brew in real time. The system automatically adjusts grind size, doses by weight, optimizes brewing pressure and compensates for aging beans to help ensure balanced extraction and consistent flavor in every cup. The result is a true café experience at home, with 13 drink presets available at the touch of a button including hot & iced lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, americanos, drip coffee, cold brew, and more – plus endless opportunities for personalization.

With two-thirds of coffee drinkers saying they throw out a bad cup after a single sip, good coffee should never be a gamble. The Ninja AutoBarista™ delivers real espresso, genuine crema, and café-quality microfoam exactly as a barista would make it – all at your fingertips.

“Great coffee has always come with a tradeoff - quality or convenience,” said Kait Hebert, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Ninja. “Ninja AutoBarista™ changes that. It brings real café-quality espresso and microfoam into your daily routine, with the precision of a barista built into every cup.”

With FrothPerfect™ technology, AutoBarista is the only fully automatic system that delivers café-quality microfoam completely hands-free - from steamed milk to cold foam, for both dairy and plant-based options from 4 preset programs.

Beyond one-touch simplicity, the Ninja AutoBarista™ is built for real-life flexibility. The Brew Two function pulls two double espresso shots at once, two interchangeable hoppers let you toggle between roasts without cleanup, and two personal profiles store each user's preferred strength, size, temperature, and froth - so every cup is ready the way you like it, every time.

The Ninja AutoBarista™ is available starting May 27 from $899.99-$999.99 at SharkNinja.com, bringing the full café experience home, without the training or trade-offs.

Survey Methodology: The following results are from an online survey of 872 nationally representative Americans who drink coffee. The survey was fielded by YouGov on behalf of Ninja from May 7-8, 2026. The margin of error is +/-3%.

1 Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Espresso Makers, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers worldwide, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.