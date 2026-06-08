SharkNinja Introduces the Shark® CarpetForce™ Collection, Reinventing Carpet Cleaning for Everyday Life

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today introduced Shark® CarpetForce™ — an all-new lineup of lightweight deep carpet cleaning systems designed to transform how consumers care for their carpets at home. The collection includes the Shark® CarpetForce™ Upright Carpet Cleaner and the Shark® CarpetForce™ HairPro® Upright Carpet Cleaner, both engineered to give consumers what traditional carpet cleaners struggle to provide — powerful deep cleaning in a lightweight, ultra-compact design that's easy to carry, easy to maneuver, and built for modern living.

Most people know their carpets need a deep clean — they just rarely want to deal with the hassle that comes with traditional carpet cleaners. Heavy, bulky machines that make it feel like a disruptive weekend project instead of something consumers can tackle as part of everyday home care. Shark® CarpetForce™ was built to change that.

At up to 42% lighter† than competitive full-size carpet cleaners, CarpetForce™ delivers up to 6X deeper cleaning** than traditional vacuuming, removing deeply embedded dirt, grime, and pet hair that traditional vacuums leave behind. Shark’s proprietary PowerFins® brushroll technology maintains continuous carpet contact to dig deep into fibers, grip trapped debris, and extract messes more effectively with every pass.

It features two specialized cleaning modes designed to adapt to your different needs:

Deep Clean Mode uses ultra-powerful suction to revive carpets with like-new results.

uses ultra-powerful suction to revive carpets with like-new results. Express Clean Mode refreshes carpets with up to 50% faster dry time***, helping consumers get back onto carpets and area rugs faster.

For homes with pets, the Shark® CarpetForce™ HairPro® adds Shark’s exclusive HairPro® technology, engineered to pick up 3X more pet hair* without clogs, clumps, or hair wrap.

“Consumers told us they wanted the deep cleaning performance of a full-size carpet cleaner without the weight, bulk, and inconvenience traditionally associated with the category,” said Petra Oman, VP of Marketing at SharkNinja. “With Shark® CarpetForce™, we engineered a lightweight, compact system that makes deep carpet cleaning feel easier and more practical for everyday life — while CarpetForce™ HairPro® gives pet owners an upgraded experience designed specifically for tackling embedded pet hair.”

For an even deeper clean, consumers should pair Shark® CarpetForce™ with the Shark® Deep Clean Ultra Formula with Stain Guardian to help protect†† against future stains and spills.

The Shark® CarpetForce™ Upright Carpet Cleaner ($199.99) and Shark® CarpetForce™ HairPro® Upright Carpet Cleaner ($229.99) are available now at SharkNinja.com and major retailers nationwide.

*vs. Shark® EX200

**In Deep Clean Mode, based on ASTM F2828 vs. Shark® NV360

***vs. Shark® EX551 in Deep Clean Mode

† vs. Hoover® Power Scrub

†† When used as directed with Shark® carpet and spot cleaners

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.