SharkNinja Launches the Shark® PowerDetect® Transformer™: Three Vacuums. One System. Zero Compromises.

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the launch of the Shark® PowerDetect® Transformer™, the best overall cleaning upright^ that transforms into a lightweight stick vacuum and powerful handheld. Combining the deep-cleaning performance of a full-size upright with the flexibility of a stick vacuum and the reach of a handheld, Transformer™ gives consumers one complete cleaning system for the entire home.

Consumers often rely on multiple cleaning tools—an upright for deep cleaning, a stick vacuum for maneuverability, and a handheld for above-floor spaces and tight spaces, like the car. Transformer™ brings all three together into one system.

At the core of Transformer™ is a reimagined upright design that eliminates the bulky hose found in traditional vacuums. The result is a streamlined system that delivers full-size cleaning performance while transforming with a click.

Three Vacuums. One System. Zero Compromises.

As a full-size upright vacuum, Transformer™ deep-cleans carpets and hard floors with ultra-powerful suction. With one click, Transformer™ converts into a lightweight stick vacuum for everyday cleaning, easily gliding under sofas and beds. With another click, it becomes a powerful handheld vacuum with 5x more reach**, making it easy to clean stairs, upholstery, ceilings, corners, and cars. When finished, the handheld clicks back into place and automatically empties debris into the main dust cup, eliminating the need to separately empty the handheld.

“The upright vacuum has looked and worked the same way for decades,” said Petra Oman, VP of Marketing, SharkNinja. “We saw an opportunity to rethink the category by eliminating the bulky hose and creating a system that adapts to the way people actually clean. Transformer™ delivers the deep-cleaning performance consumers expect from an upright, with the flexibility and reach needed to clean everything from floors and carpets to stairs, furniture, ceilings, and the car.”

Intelligent Technology That Adapts in Real Time

Transformer™ features Shark's PowerDetect® and Reveal Technologies to uncover hidden dirt and automatically optimize cleaning performance in real time.

Reveal Technology : Helps illuminate hidden debris consumers might otherwise miss.

: Helps illuminate hidden debris consumers might otherwise miss. Detect Technologies: Automatically respond to dirt levels, floor types, edges, and movement to optimize cleaning performance.

Additional features include:

Auto-Empty System: The handheld clicks back into place and automatically empties debris into the main dust cup within a fully sealed system.

The handheld clicks back into place and automatically empties debris into the main dust cup within a fully sealed system. HEPA Filtration + Advanced Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology® (AACS): Captures and traps 99.99% of dust and allergens † for a cleaner home.

Captures and traps 99.99% of dust and allergens for a cleaner home. Odor Neutralizer Technology: Guards against odors inside the vacuum to keep homes fresh.

Guards against odors inside the vacuum to keep homes fresh. No Hair Wrap Technology: Actively removes hair wrap during cleaning — no cutting, pulling, or scissors required.

Actively removes hair wrap during cleaning — no cutting, pulling, or scissors required. DuoClean Detect™ Brushrolls: Designed to grip and capture more* dirt, debris, and hair across carpets and hard floors without switching heads.

Availability

The Shark® PowerDetect® Transformer™ is available today on SharkNinja.com and TikTok Shop starting at $529 with promotional offers available. It will be coming soon to Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.