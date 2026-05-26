Starcloud to Integrate SpaceX’s Starlink Mini Lasers Into Its Orbital Data Center Constellation

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starcloud has signed a contract with SpaceX’s Starlink to integrate its mini laser terminals. The deal covers 50+ Starlink Mini Lasers across 25+ satellites with the first hardware expected on orbit within one year.

“This collaboration with Starlink gives Starcloud satellites continuous, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. That’s what turns individual satellites into a functioning distributed data center.” -Philip Johnston, Co-Founder and CEO of Starcloud Share

Each of the Starcloud satellites will carry two Starlink Mini Laser terminals, the same laser crosslink technology that SpaceX developed for its Starlink constellation, providing up to 25 Gbps of continuous intersatellite connectivity at distances up to 4,000 km and are capable of higher link speeds at shorter distances. The terminals enable direct optical links between Starcloud satellites and the Starlink constellation using laser light, eliminating the need for Starcloud to send data directly through bandwidth-constrained ground stations.

For Starcloud, the optical laser mesh is the connective tissue of its orbital data center architecture. The company’s satellites are designed around four core components: solar panels for power, radiators for cooling, GPUs for compute, and laser terminals for connectivity. With compute proven on orbit via Starcloud-1’s NVIDIA H100, and 100x power generation and cooling coming on Starcloud-2 in eight months, the Starlink Space Lasers complete the hardware stack.

“This collaboration with Starlink gives Starcloud satellites continuous, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. That’s what turns individual satellites into a functioning distributed data center.”

-Philip Johnston, Co-Founder and CEO of Starcloud

Why this matters

The high-bandwidth intersatellite mesh supports near-term applications in real-time weather forecasting, wildfire detection, and Earth observation analytics, where data generated by sensors in orbit must be processed immediately rather than downlinked to ground stations. Starlink’s optical links enable positional satellite data and ephemerides, reducing the risk of collisions and improving space safety outcomes. Long-term, the optical backbone supports workloads uplinked from Earth, including AI inference and training. As the terrestrial AI buildout quickly runs up against constraints regarding where new energy projects can be built on Earth, deploying green energy infrastructure in space alleviates the stresses on the grid.

About Starcloud: Starcloud is building data centers in space to solve the AI energy bottleneck. Starcloud launched its first satellite, Starcloud-1, in November 2025. It featured the first NVIDIA H100 on board, which is approximately 100x more powerful GPU compute than has been on orbit before and was the first to train an AI model in space. In March 2026, Starcloud raised a $170M Series A at a $1.1bn valuation led by Benchmark. Founded in 2024, Starcloud is headquartered at 2517 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

About Starlink

Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable high-speed, low-latency internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.