Forus Raises $160M to Build the Foundation for Modern Medicine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forus, the company accelerating medicine for the people who need it, prescribe it, and create it, today announced it has raised over $160M. Formerly known as Tandem, the company is backed by Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), Redpoint, BoxGroup, and Pear VC.

Scientific progress in medicine is accelerating, but getting breakthroughs to patients remains slow and unreliable. Bringing a new drug to market takes 10 to 15 years and costs $2.6 billion on average. Even after FDA approval, too many eligible patients never receive treatment – caught in a system that wasn't built for the complexity of modern medicine. Most promising drugs never make it to market, and those that do reach only a fraction of the patients who could benefit.

Forus is the AI-powered network that connects doctors, pharmacies, payers, and biopharma to bring new science to patients. Embedded into physician workflows, the platform automates all steps between a clinical decision and a patient starting treatment, including insurance authorization, financial assistance, and fulfillment routing. Forus supports every drug, payer, and pharmacy in the country and is free for both doctors and patients. By abstracting away complexity, Forus gives doctors the confidence to prescribe the most effective treatments and gives patients the certainty they will receive them.

“Drug discovery is moving faster, but the system that turns it into real-world treatment isn’t,” said Sahir Jaggi, CEO and founder of Forus. “We are creating that missing layer. We're grateful to the clinicians across the country who already trust Forus to get their patients on treatment. There’s an opportunity to unlock an order of magnitude more treatment options for doctors and patients, and we are building a team whose ambition matches that goal.”

Forus is used by thousands of medical practices and health systems in all 50 states and is expanding rapidly across specialties. Provider adoption grew 10x year-over-year for the last two years, driven entirely by word of mouth. With that growth, Forus already supports people in nearly 80% of U.S. residential zip codes, including many patients with complex conditions who are now, for the first time, on treatment that could change the course of their disease.

Forus plays an unprecedented role in moving prescriptions through the system, with unique insight into where providers get stuck, where patients drop off, and how medicines perform across populations. That perspective helps life sciences companies design better research, launch new medicines more efficiently, and invest in harder-to-treat conditions. Five of the top 10 global biopharma companies are already working with Forus.

“Too often, patients miss out on the right treatment not because the therapy doesn't exist, but because the system to deliver it falls short,” said Kareem Zaki, Partner at Thrive Capital. “Forus is addressing this from first principles. By making therapies reliably accessible in practice, they can both improve outcomes today and expand what’s possible in medicine over time.”

About Forus

Forus accelerates medicine for the people who need it, prescribe it, and create it. The company is building a first-of-its-kind network that connects doctors, pharmacies, payers, and biopharma to bring new science to patients. The AI platform that powers this network is used by providers across all 50 states, supporting millions of patients each year. Forus is backed by leading investors including Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, and Accel. Learn more at www.forus.com.