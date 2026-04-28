Minted Achieves Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth and Doubles Profitability, Poised to Surpass $300M in Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the leading consumer tech platform known for premium stationery, art, and home decor, today announced it achieved double-digit year-over-year growth, doubled profitability in 2025, and is poised to surpass $300 million in revenue in 2026. These financial milestones come at a time when marketing economics are becoming increasingly challenging for consumer companies. Minted is bucking this trend by moving even more premium, leaning into a K-shaped market dynamic, and scaling an omnichannel strategy built on owned customer acquisition and retention, product-led growth, and expanded retail distribution – steadily gaining share from legacy celebrations companies struggling to connect with younger generations of consumers.

“When Minted launched 18 years ago, we set out to disrupt the celebrations space, long dominated by a few key players,” said Melissa Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Minted. “In recent years, we made a deliberate shift upmarket to deliver greater value – investing in premium design, luxury product formats, white-glove services, building lasting customer relationships, and creating products people genuinely want to share. Today, Minted is the premium e-commerce leader in its categories, is sold in thousands of retail stores, powers income for a global community of artists, and has established itself as both a disruptor and a leader in our categories.”

Minted’s e-commerce growth and profitability are fueled by a powerful owned-channel strategy that reduces reliance on paid media platforms. The company’s free wedding websites and online invitations serve as high-intent entry points for its e-commerce business, converting free users into paying purchasers of premium physical products for life’s biggest milestones - weddings, babies, holidays, new homes, and more - and often retaining paying customers for up to fifteen years. By focusing on its core audience – affluent, younger generations of women – and turning life’s milestone moments into multi-decade relationships, Minted has built strong repeat business and marketing efficiency. The company has modernized its core marketing mix, blending influencers, organic, and paid social, inherently shareable and design-forward products, and data-driven brand partnerships to deepen engagement and drive long-term loyalty.

The $118 billion celebrations, stationery, and art categories continue to evolve as younger generations seek meaningful physical experiences and tangible ways to connect in a digital-first world. Minted has emerged as a brand that understands this shift – particularly among Gen Z consumers – and retailers are responding. Minted’s wholesale business grew more than 25% last year as leading retailers turned to the brand to modernize assortments and attract younger shoppers with premium, trend-forward products. Minted is now the fastest-growing greeting cards and gift packaging brand at Target, expanding from four feet of shelf space to 12–16 feet over the past seven years, in addition to prominent endcap placements. Minted is also the number one selling greeting cards brand at Whole Foods and on DoorDash’s DashMart, and is a leading wall art brand at West Elm, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, and Williams-Sonoma. Minted products are also available on Samsung TV, Amazon, Faire, and at H-E-B. In the next 12 months, Minted will enter additional major retailers, further leveraging wholesale as both a profitable revenue stream and a low-cost brand awareness driver.

With sustained profitability and momentum, Minted is focused on accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond, already beating its revenue and profit plans in the first quarter of this year. The company plans to continue marrying human artistry with strategic AI integrations to further enable product customization, while also investing in initiatives to identify emerging trends, expand its product portfolio, strengthen its owned customer acquisition engine, and extend its omnichannel footprint through additional retail launches. By moving upmarket, deepening customer loyalty, and aligning with cultural shifts toward meaningful physical products and experiences, Minted is further establishing itself as a modern leader reshaping the celebrations industry for the next generation.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is a leading consumer tech platform, known for premium stationery, art, and home decor. Minted systematically sources unique and on-trend design content by crowdsourcing thousands of designs per week from more than 20,000 independent artists around the world. Minted empowers independent artists to earn income from every purchase of their design, while Minted handles manufacturing, marketing, customer services, and fulfillment.

Since its founding in 2007, Minted products have reached more than 90 million homes worldwide. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest. Learn more at minted.com.