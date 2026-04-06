ZIVO Bioscience Secures Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Agreement with Cyanotech Corporation for Zivolife™ Algal Biomass

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) ("ZIVO" or the "Company"), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with Cyanotech Corporation to grow, cultivate and process ZIVO's proprietary algal biomass for its Zivolife™ product line.

ZIVO is advancing Zivolife™ toward commercial applications across animal health, human nutrition and functional ingredients markets. This agreement with Cyanotech, one of the world's most established microalgae producers, represents a significant milestone in ZIVO's commercial readiness as the Company prepares to meet anticipated demand from existing and prospective partners across global markets.

A World-Class Production Partner

Cyanotech brings unmatched depth of experience and infrastructure to the partnership, including:

Over 40 years of continuous microalgae cultivation , operating since 1984 on the Kailua-Kona Coast of Hawaii's Big Island

, operating since 1984 on the Kailua-Kona Coast of Hawaii's Big Island 96-acre production facility at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority (NELHA), one of the largest dedicated microalgae farms in the world

at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority (NELHA), one of the largest dedicated microalgae farms in the world Multi-species expertise with proven commercial-scale cultivation of Spirulina and Haematococcus, and now ZIVO’s proprietary Kelbsormidium Flaccidum, across dietary supplement, nutraceutical and food applications

with proven commercial-scale cultivation of Spirulina and Haematococcus, and now ZIVO’s proprietary across dietary supplement, nutraceutical and food applications Pristine growing environment located in a designated Biosecure Zone with abundant year-round sunlight, clean air, clean lava-filtered water and low rainfall enabling 12-month production cycles

located in a designated Biosecure Zone with abundant year-round sunlight, clean air, clean lava-filtered water and low rainfall enabling 12-month production cycles cGMP operations with rigorous third-party quality control and FDA regulatory compliance

with rigorous third-party quality control and FDA regulatory compliance GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) certification for microalgae products intended for food use

certification for microalgae products intended for food use Proven scale with production volumes that have driven consistent year-over-year growth including recent financial results reflecting nearly 20% revenue growth

"Securing Cyanotech as our manufacturing partner is a transformational step for ZIVO," said John Payne, CEO and Chairman of ZIVO Bioscience. "Their decades of operational expertise, scale of production and commitment to quality provide the infrastructure we need to confidently respond to global market demand for Zivolife™. We are building a reliable supply chain for our partners, which is a critical step toward enabling initial commercial revenues."

"Cyanotech is proud to partner with ZIVO Bioscience and bring our cultivation expertise to the production of Zivolife™. The agreement provides ZIVO with scalable production capacity to support initial commercial volumes, with the ability to expand as demand increases," said Matthew Custer, President and CEO of Cyanotech Corporation. "ZIVO has developed a compelling proprietary algal biomass with strong consumer appeal, and we look forward to supporting their success."

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

About Cyanotech Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation is a world leader in microalgae technology with more than 40 years of experience producing high-value natural products derived from microalgae. Operating a 96-acre facility on the Kailua-Kona Coast of Hawaii, Cyanotech produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica® using patented, proprietary cultivation technology. All Cyanotech products are GRAS-certified and GMP-certified for dietary supplement use. Please visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the Company’s product candidate’s potential to generate revenues and the expected timeframe for results of future studies. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although ZIVO believes there is a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that we will be unable to increase production sufficient to meet demand; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our preclinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.