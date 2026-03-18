Great Clips® Celebrates Canadian Hockey Fans with $17.99 Haircut Promotion

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the world's largest hair salon brand and Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, launched a limited-time $17.99 haircut coupon offer across Canada to help hockey fans look great while spending less ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs®.

From March 18 through April 3, Canadian customers can visit GreatClips.com/save for full terms and to register for the $17.99 haircut coupon. The coupon is valid only at participating Great Clips salons across Canada.

To help spread the word across Canada, Great Clips released a new commercial featuring Toronto native and NHL® star Tom Wilson. The spot shows how getting a high-quality, affordable haircut can feel like scoring on a power play.

“Canadian hockey fans know the value of a great play, and we believe a great haircut should deliver that same feeling,” said Traci Elder, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “This limited-time offer makes it easy for our customers across Canada to look and feel their best heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs®.”

Currently, there are 157 Great Clips salons across four provinces including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. To find the closest Great Clips salon, visit Salons.GreatClips.com/CA.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 600 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 31,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit app.GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.