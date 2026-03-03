Shark Launches PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ – The First Robot Vacuum + Mop to Use UV Technology to Detect Invisible Messes

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the Shark® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™, the first robot vacuum and mop that combines UV light detection with a RGB color camera to seek out hidden messes. Available online at SharkNinja.com, Amazon and Costco, as well as online and in stores at Best Buy, PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ starts at $1,299.99 and is engineered to tackle visible debris and detect and clean messes invisible to the human eye—such as dried-on spills, juices, sweat, or pet accidents—for a deeper clean.

With PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™, consumers have insight into what is happening at every step of the cleaning process. Visible light cues indicate when the robot vacuum is seeking a stain, and UV Stain Detect™ reveals the mess under UV light. Then, HyperSonic Mopping™ activates a deliberate scrubbing motion for 7x* the scrubbing power of traditional mopping and up to 2x** better stain removal. The robot vacuum then verifies the mess has been removed before moving on to its next task.

“We heard from consumers with robot vacuums that they were never sure if the job was done or what had been cleaned,” said Andy Sundberg, VP of Marketing at SharkNinja. “That’s why we created PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™. By uncovering hidden messes and showing exactly how they’re cleaned, it gives customers the visibility and assurance that their floors don’t just look clean—they are clean.”

What makes UV Reveal™ exceptional is its combination of intelligent sensing and best-in-class cleaning technology:

Eight PowerDetect™ Technologies – Optimize cleaning by sensing edges, floor types, objects, and environmental changes in real-time; plus, two exclusive technologies—UV Stain Detect ™ and HyperSonic Mopping™.

– Optimize cleaning by sensing edges, floor types, objects, and environmental changes in real-time; plus, two exclusive technologies—UV Stain Detect ™ and HyperSonic Mopping™. HyperSonic Mopping™ – A targeted cleaning pattern that delivers 7x* the scrubbing power compared to traditional mopping and up to 2x** better stain removal, with automatic verification that the job is done.

– A targeted cleaning pattern that delivers 7x* the scrubbing power compared to traditional mopping and up to 2x** better stain removal, with automatic verification that the job is done. UV Stain Detect™ - UV light detection to see hidden messes—dried-on liquids, pet accidents, sweat, dried food splatter, and more.

UV light detection to see hidden messes—dried-on liquids, pet accidents, sweat, dried food splatter, and more. ThermaCharged™ NeverTouch™ Pro Base – Bagless, self‑maintaining base with TÜV‑certified sanitization that cleans the mopping pad after every use, plus an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal designed to trap allergens*** inside instead of releasing them back into the air.

– Bagless, self‑maintaining base with TÜV‑certified sanitization that cleans the mopping pad after every use, plus an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal designed to trap allergens*** inside instead of releasing them back into the air. NeuroNav AI™ and NeverStuck™ Technology – NeuroNav AI™ uses on‑device sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms to intelligently guide the robot around your home day or night. NeverStuck™ Technology helps the robot lift over obstacles, allowing it to keep moving and clean your home faster.

– NeuroNav AI™ uses on‑device sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms to intelligently guide the robot around your home day or night. NeverStuck™ Technology helps the robot lift over obstacles, allowing it to keep moving and clean your home faster. NeverStop™ Battery – Runs up to three hours to clean your whole home on a single charge and automatically returns to the base to power up when needed.

“Our cleaning heritage gives us a unique edge in robotic vacuums,” continued Sundberg. “We know the challenges consumers face, and we’re using those insights to drive purposeful innovation that creates a better cleaning experience.”

For more information about the Shark® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, visit sharkninja.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,000 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

1Based on dollar sales. Source: Circana LLC. Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 52 WE Jan. 4 2025 (Vacuums defined as Full Size & Hand/Stick Vacuums, Specialty Cleaning)

*vs. Shark RV2820WD

** vs. Dreame X40

*** Based on ASTM F1977 of particles 0.3 microns or larger. Allergens refer to non-living matter.