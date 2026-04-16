Ninja® Launches Limited-Edition Luxe Café Color Collection, Including First-Ever David Beckham Collaboration

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), the global product design and technology company, today unveiled a limited-edition color expansion of the Ninja Luxe Café collection, anchored by the brand's first product collaboration with SharkNinja global brand ambassador David Beckham. Seven exclusive colorways will roll out across the Ninja Luxe™ Café Premier and Pro Series from March through May 2026.

As at-home café culture continues to surge — with 70% of coffee drinkers now brewing at home2 and rising coffee prices driving 37% of consumers to invest more in their home coffee routines3 — Ninja® is giving coffee lovers a machine that delivers both powerful performance and a bold design statement.

Coffee Meets Color: The Limited-Edition Rollout

After the viral sell-out of Emerald & Gold Luxe™ Café Pro last fall, Ninja is doubling down on color, leaning into 2026 design trends and a rising consumer appetite for personalization. Coffee lovers can now choose from Oat Milk, Ash Green, Raspberry Blush in the Luxe™ Café Premier Series. In the Luxe™ Café Pro lineup, the David Beckham Limited-Edition, CyberSpace & Gold, and Oat Milk are available now, with Stone & Gold and Onyx set to launch in May.

"We have always believed that the objects you interact with every day should bring you joy, and color is one of the most powerful ways to do that." said Howard Nuk, Chief Advanced Concept Engineering Officer at SharkNinja. "Introducing bold colors like CyberSpace & Gold and a cheerful Raspberry Blush is our way of saying that performance and personal expression are not mutually exclusive."

The David Beckham Limited-Edition Ninja Luxe™ Café Pro

For the first time, Ninja® has collaborated with global brand ambassador David Beckham on a limited-edition Ninja Luxe™ Café Pro. The collaboration brings Beckham's signature sense of craftsmanship and refined aesthetic to Ninja's award-winning espresso system. Across a six-month creative process of curation, prototyping, and refinement, the final machine channels Beckham's signature aesthetic featuring a bead-blasted matte black stainless-steel body, black chestnut wood grain and gold accents, a combination of materials never before used in the Luxe™ Café line.

Global brand ambassador, David Beckham, said: “We focused on the finer details – drawing inspiration from the natural materials of the English countryside and then refining them with a sophisticated finish.”

Available now in a limited quantity, at SharkNinja.com.

About the Ninja Luxe™ Café Collection

Ninja Luxe™ Café Premier Series — 3 Machines in 1 for $599.99 Delivers no-guesswork espresso, well-balanced drip coffee, and rapid cold brew from whole bean to brew. Features a Dual Froth System with four preset functions for both dairy and plant-based milks. Available at SharkNinja.com.

Ninja Luxe™ Café Pro Series — 4 Machines in 1 for $749.99 Ninja's most premium guided espresso experience, adding an independent hot water system, mess-free integrated tamping, and a Dual Froth System Pro with an XL milk jug and five preset frothing functions. Available at SharkNinja.com.

The Ninja Luxe™ Café collection delivers café-quality drinks at home with intuitive, intelligent brewing technology:

Barista Assist Technology™ auto-calibrates settings — from grind size recommendations to automated brew adjustments — taking the guesswork out of every cup

auto-calibrates settings — from grind size recommendations to automated brew adjustments — taking the guesswork out of every cup Integrated grinder with 25 settings spans espresso to drip, ensuring the freshest brew for every drink type

spans espresso to drip, ensuring the freshest brew for every drink type Built-in scale ensures precise weight-based dosing for consistent, café-quality results

ensures precise weight-based dosing for consistent, café-quality results Cold-pressed espresso capability brews hot at a lower temperature and less pressure for delicious iced beverages

1 Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Espresso Makers, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026

2 Deloitte Switzerland. "Deloitte Coffee Study 2024: Forces Shaping the Market and Consumer Behaviours." Deloitte, 26 Sept. 2024, www.deloitte.com/ch/en/Industries/consumer/perspectives/coffee-study.html.

3 Black, Harry, and Ilena Peng. "Why Coffee Prices Are So High — and How People Are Changing Their Habits." Bloomberg, 17 Dec. 2025, www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-17/why-coffee-prices-are-so-high-and-how-people-are-changing-their-habits.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,000 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.