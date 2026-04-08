SharkNinja Introduces Shark® BreatheClear™ Max with NeverChange™, Proactive Purification & Intelligent Air Analysis Purpose-Built to Act Before Air Quality Drops

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today introduced Shark® BreatheClear™ Max with NeverChange™, a new air purifier designed to help consumers maintain cleaner indoor air and support a healthier home environment.

The launch comes as new research commissioned by SharkNinja highlights an opportunity to rethink how Americans approach wellness at home. While 86% say air quality can impact wellbeing as much as diet or exercise, only one in three have considered it as part of their everyday health. Many still rely on simple solutions—like opening a window, which 71% believe is enough—despite everyday activities like cooking, pets, and household products introducing pollutants into the air inside the home.***

Shark® BreatheClear™ Max addresses those everyday changes while giving consumers greater visibility into the air around them. Unlike some purifiers that react only after air quality drops, BreatheClear™ continuously scans the environment 3,600 times per hour, detecting cues such as motion and activity that can signal changes in indoor air quality. The system automatically adjusts in real time to capture airborne particles before they become a problem.

A built-in real-time display provides visibility into air quality, identifying pollutant categories such as dust, allergens**, smoke, harmful VOCs, and other airborne particles, so consumers can see what the system is detecting and filtering as it happens. The display also provides daily and weekly air quality views, giving consumers a clearer picture of how everyday activities impact indoor air over time and added reassurance that the air is being continuously purified.

“Creating a healthy home goes beyond what we eat or the products we use — it includes the air we breathe every day,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. “Most air purifiers are reactive by design. They wait for irritants to spike, then respond. With BreatheClear™ Max, we asked a different question: what if your purifier could anticipate changes in your environment and adjust before air quality drops? This is a system that works continuously and intelligently in the background, helping support a healthier home day and night.”

Shark® BreatheClear™ Max delivers uncompromising performance. Unlike other purifiers that optimize filtration only at higher speeds, BreatheClear™ Max maintains advanced filtration performance across all settings to ensure consistent protection. It exceeds HEPA standards at every fan speed, capturing 99.98%† of airborne particles, including dust, microplastics, and allergens** like pollen.

Many traditional air purifiers require filter replacements every 6–12 months. Shark® BreatheClear™ is designed to last up to six years without routine filter replacement, allowing consumers to save up to $350 over time.*

BreatheClear™ Max features a clean, streamlined silhouette designed to integrate naturally into the home. From families managing seasonal allergies to new parents preparing nurseries, pet owners tackling dander, and urban households navigating airborne irritants, Shark® BreatheClear™ Max is built for consumers who want a healthier home.

Shark® BreatheClear™ Max with NeverChange™ will be available beginning April 8 for $449 via SharkNinja.com, Amazon.com, and Costco, both online and in-stores. Additional sizes will be added to the BreatheClear™ family later this spring. For more information, visit SharkNinja.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.