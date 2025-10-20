StratifAI Joins With MSK iHub Challenge Cohort to Advance Validation of Polaris™ Through Access to World-Class Clinical Datasets

BERLIN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratifAI, the AI precision oncology company behind the Polaris™ platform, today announced its selection for the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) iHub Challenge 2025 Cohort program. This engagement will provide StratifAI with access to MSK’s extensive clinical datasets and the opportunity to collaborate directly with leading clinicians and researchers to accelerate validation of its Polaris™ platform.

Building a new standard in biomarker validation

For decades, biomarker discovery has been limited by high costs, slow processes, and narrow scope. StratifAI overcomes these barriers with Polaris™, a fully digital, multimodal AI platform that transforms routine clinical data, already integral to everyday care, into novel biomarkers that guide treatment decisions. By eliminating the need for costly and specialized inputs, Polaris™ is designed for global scalability and broad access to precision oncology. Through MSK’s resources, StratifAI will further validate Polaris™ on real-world clinical data as it advances toward regulatory approval and guideline inclusion in the EU and US.

Pathways beyond the challenge

The collaboration aims not only to accelerate validation during the Challenge but also hopes to establish a foundation for extended collaboration. StratifAI and MSK hope to build pathways that support ongoing validation of Polaris™ in diverse clinical contexts, strengthening its utility for oncologists worldwide.

“Validating Polaris™ on thousands of patient samples from MSK is a decisive stride toward clinical certification and guideline inclusion across major healthcare systems,” said Omar El Nahhas, CEO and co-founder of StratifAI. “Partnering with MSK’s world-class clinicians and researchers allows us to refine the platform and advance our mission of enabling global access to top-tier cancer care.”

“We are excited to work with StratifAI as part of the MSK iHub Challenge 2025 Cohort. Throughout our competitive evaluation and selection process for this Cohort, it was clear that StratifAI has a focus on technology innovations that can be accelerated to impact through support from MSK,” said Rick Peng, who manages the iHub program and serves as Lead, Digital Ventures, in MSK’s Office of Entrepreneurship & Commercialization.

Focus on breast cancer recurrence risk

This collaboration builds on StratifAI’s ongoing validation of Polaris™ Breast, a test designed to assess recurrence risk in early-stage breast cancer. By combining exclusive data access partnerships across Europe and the United States, StratifAI is generating the robust clinical evidence required for regulatory approval, reimbursement, and integration into international treatment guidelines.

About StratifAI

StratifAI is a precision oncology company developing the next generation of biomarkers to advance cancer diagnostics. Its discovery platform, Polaris™, applies multimodal AI to clinical data, identifying prognostic and predictive biomarkers that enable more equitable and individualized treatment strategies across solid-tumor cancers.

Polaris™ Breast, the company’s first diagnostic, assesses metastatic risk in early breast cancer directly from digitized histology slides, supporting better treatment decisions. Retrospectively validated on thousands of patients from Phase III trials and real-world clinical settings, Polaris™ Breast is available for research use only and is undergoing regulatory approval in the EU and US.

Website: www.stratifai.com

For more information about the MSK iHub and iHub Challenge programs, visit Commercialization Accelerators & Programs: MSK iHub Challenge | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.