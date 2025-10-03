DoorDash Canada Debuts BRING IT IN, Boldly Unifying Women’s Sports Sponsorships

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash Canada is now the official on-demand delivery platform partner of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), joining its long-standing collaboration with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and its founding partnership with the Northern Super League (NSL). The three trailblazing institutions anchor BRING IT IN: DoorDash Canada's boldest commitment yet to elevating women’s sports in Canada on a national stage.

BRING IT IN: Three Leagues. Delivered.

DoorDash’s mission is to grow and empower local economies, and when it comes to sports sponsorships, the mission comes to life through backing breakthrough women’s leagues in Canada and creating more access for fans. BRING IT IN reflects this commitment, amplifying the WNBA, NSL, and PWHL’s collective strength – while deeply embedding in fan culture. The integrated platform includes a national campaign across linear television, social media, in-stadium, and in-restaurant activations.

“Sports sponsorships have historically been fragmented: pitting team against team, league against league. We’re rewriting that playbook with BRING IT IN,” said Heather Cameron, Head of Brand and Creative at DoorDash Canada. “By uniting the WNBA, NSL, and PWHL, we’ve built an alliance that celebrates women’s sports at the most powerful level and together have created new opportunities for restaurants looking to reach more sports-fueled customers."

DoorDash Canada is debuting BRING IT IN at a time when momentum for women’s sports in Canada has never been higher.

In its inaugural season, the Northern Super League welcomed nearly 250,000 fans across the country. The WNBA staged its first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in Vancouver and will debut the Toronto Tempo as the league’s first international franchise in 2026. Meanwhile, the PWHL has already surpassed one million fans in attendance, breaking multiple single-game records – including a world-record crowd of more than 21,000 in Montreal – and will expand with two new teams in 2025 in Vancouver and Seattle.

BRING IT IN Roster: Broadening Sports Sponsorship Through Local Restaurants

Core to its mission of growing and empowering local economies, DoorDash is bringing local restaurants closer to the action than ever before through the BRING IT IN Roster: a national network of independent eateries committed to celebrating women’s sports.

To join the roster, small and medium-sized restaurants on DoorDash must commit to broadcasting WNBA, NSL, and PWHL games for in-person diners if they have a television, while also running game-day promotions for fans ordering at home. This dual approach positions every match as both an in-venue experience and a delivery occasion, maximizing dining occasions for restaurant owners to capitalize on, while also giving fans multiple ways to engage, whether they're enjoying a night out or ordering in from home.

In a first for Canadian sports sponsorship, participating restaurants will gain access to DoorDash’s official BRING IT IN branding – including the collective league marks of the WNBA, NSL, and PWHL – to position themselves as game-day destinations and make it easier for fans to find places to watch women’s sports in their neighbourhood. This gives small businesses new tools to attract customers and grow alongside the game – including local restaurants like PAI, Tha Phae Tavern, Kibo Sushi, Congee Queen, Happy Burger, and Scotty Bons.

Partner Quotes Illustrating BRING IT IN’s Importance

“Our collaboration with DoorDash on the BRING IT IN campaign highlights the WNBA’s commitment to advancing women’s sports and strengthening our connection with fans in Canada,” said Cheryl Sebastian, Associate Vice President of Global Partnerships at the National Basketball Association (NBA). “From team expansion to hosting regular season games and launching initiatives like BRING IT IN, we are creating meaningful opportunities to bring Canadian fans closer to the WNBA. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to empowering women, supporting local economies, and expanding the reach of our game.”

"Women’s professional sport in Canada is growing because of partners that believe in its collective ability to unite everyone and commit to building with us. DoorDash is one of those partners for the Northern Super League,” said Diana Matheson, Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Northern Super League. “This inaugural season has shown us just how passionate our fans are, and that energy will culminate at the first-ever NSL Final in Toronto on November 15. BRING IT IN captures what is most powerful about women’s sport – our collective belief that this industry is just getting started, and that it's the vibrant, growing community that drives it forward.”

“A lot can happen when three ambitious women’s leagues join forces with a brand like DoorDash to create new ways to connect with fans and communities,” said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. “At the PWHL, our priority is making sure fans can see the best women’s hockey players in the world — whether they’re in the arena or tuning in from across the country — and BRING IT IN delivers on that.”

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.