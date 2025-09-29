NIQ’s 2026 Consumer Outlook: Bold Brands Win with Cautious Consumers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ) (NYSE: NIQ) today released its Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026. This annual report is a strategic roadmap for driving growth in a volatile, fast-moving market where caution is the consumer’s default—highlighting opportunities for brands that pivot with purpose, build trust, and connect with consumers across channels.

The report indicates that consumers have adapted to constant change. While more people report feeling “confident,” this sentiment masks reality: Inflation, everyday expenses, and borrowing costs continue to squeeze wallets. In fact, 40% of global consumers say they're being cautious even as inflation cools.

The report also shows that today’s consumers are spending intentionally, rewarding retailers and brands that deliver trust, personalization, and convenience. Clean label products in the U.S. are growing at a rate of +7.5% this year, compared to the +5.9% overall U.S. FMCG average, proving that transparency and simplicity drive loyalty. Trust is now a key differentiator, with 95% of consumers saying that trust is critical when choosing a brand.

Inflation remains a global consumer concern, especially around rising food prices and a potential economic downturn. In addition, commodity volatility is adding pressure to brands. Coffee prices increased 26.9% between 2024 and 2025 while cocoa prices increased 127.9% between 2023 and 2024.

“Growth for brands depends on volume—capturing trips and baskets through sharper product assortment, innovation, and private label offerings that stretch limited discretionary dollars further. Despite growing consumer caution, brands can win loyalty by building trust and offering value beyond price,” said Marta Cyhan-Bowles, Chief Communications Officer & Head of Global Marketing COE at NIQ.

Seamless commerce is the next frontier. Consumers expect frictionless, personalized, and instant shopping pathways. In the US, in-store purchases lost 2.3% of occasions per buyer per year, while online occasions are up 16%. “Shoppers may discover a product on TikTok, compare it on Google, and buy it via WhatsApp. To win, brands must have an omnichannel strategy—from shelf to screen, from social to search,” Cyhan-Bowles added. “Success will come to companies that turn disruption—from health shifts to AI—into innovation, trust, and growth.”

NIQ’s Consumer Outlook report shows how these fast-moving disruptions demand proactive strategies. By bridging the gap between consumer intent and behavior, NIQ empowers brands to turn uncertainty into growth, trust, and innovation. Download the Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026 report here.

About Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026

NIQ’s Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026 provides an analytic assessment of the state of consumers, based on a global footprint of consumer intelligence solutions and the feedback of nearly 19,000 consumers in 27 countries. The goal: to better understand their current thinking about the economic environment, as well as what they’re buying—and why. The survey was conducted between June 10 and July 8, 2025.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

