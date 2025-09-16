[solidcore] and Ego Nwodim Launch “Get Obsessed” Campaign Celebrating Passionate Declarations of Commitment and Strength

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--[solidcore], the high-intensity, low-impact strength training brand known for its signature reformer-based workout, today unveiled its national brand campaign, “Get Obsessed,” its first-ever celebrity collaboration and boldest creative platform to date. Starring and co-created by Ego Nwodim, the celebrated comedian, actress, and writer, the campaign captures the deep devotion of [solidcore]’s client community and honors obsession as a fearless anthem of pride and self-worth. The campaign hub launches today at http://getobsessed.solidcore.co/.

Rooted in the truth that [solidcore] clients build their schedules around their favorite classes and coaches, showing up at 5:15 a.m., 9:30 p.m., and every hour in between, booking weeks ahead and counting down until the next one, “Get Obsessed” turns that passion into a bold, unapologetic celebration of commitment.

“[solidcore] is more than just a workout - it’s about choosing who you want to be,” said Shane McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Digital & Marketing at [solidcore]. “Our clients aren’t casual. They’ve made the decision that their strength, growth, and well-being are non-negotiable. That’s the energy we’re celebrating with this campaign, spotlighting clients like Ego Nwodim, who embody what it means to be truly obsessed.”

A [solidcore] devotee with close to 300 classes under her belt, Nwodim played an active role in shaping the campaign narrative — from script development to tone, pacing, and humor — ensuring it reflects the true [solidcore] experience.

“This isn’t just a workout for me, it’s a practice that has helped me build strength and endurance that serve me well beyond the 50 minutes I spend in class,” said Ego Nwodim, comedian, actress, writer, and longtime [solidcore] client. “To bring a genuine passion into a brand partnership and to get to share it with friends feels incredibly special.”

Developed in partnership with Farrynheight, the award-winning integrated brand and creative agency, “Get Obsessed” brings [solidcore]’s distinct voice to life across film, social, in-studio activations, digital, and out-of-home. The campaign’s centerpiece is a hero film directed by Quinn Meyers, an independent film director and producer specializing in multi-platform content for iconic brands and A-list talent, and narrated by Nwodim, who also co-developed the script with friends and collaborators, Patrick McDonald, and supporting actress and comedian Lily Sullivan.

“In a fitness culture that often feels exclusionary or fixated with perfection, [solidcore] is the opposite. It’s a place where individuality is embraced, and where your wins—big or small—are yours to own,” said Farryn Weiner, Founder and CEO of Farrynheight. "From the start, our goal has been to create a platform that reflects a deeper truth: at its core, [solidcore] is about strength, and our consumers are driven by a relentless commitment to personal development and betterment. That obsession is not about chasing an unattainable ideal, it’s about building strength that is sustainable and enduring. This campaign is [solidcore] at its best: real, raw, and powered by the energy of people who care deeply about their personal strength.”

The campaign rolls out nationwide today via the campaign hub at http://getobsessed.solidcore.co/ with behind-the-scenes content, [solidcore]’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and out-of-home placements.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is the nation’s leading high-intensity, low-impact strength training brand, offering targeted strength workouts on a custom-built reformer. Designed for those who defy complacency, [solidcore] classes utilize slow, controlled movements to push muscles to failure, maximizing strength and endurance while minimizing impact on joints.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., [solidcore] has expanded to over 130 studios nationwide, establishing itself as a pioneer in boutique fitness and redefining strength training for every body. For more information, visit www.solidcore.co.

About Farrynheight

Farrynheight is a team of strategists, marketers, creatives, and social media experts who raise brands that win. After spending years at the world’s top brands rewriting the rules from the inside out, we now close the gap between big-picture, bold agency thinking, and everyday in-house operational excellence and action. Wherever you are in your brand journey, we support you from 30 to 30,000 feet with our three distinct studios—social & influencer, integrated brand marketing, and creative—by rolling up our sleeves to help you concept, execute, and optimize every part of your brand. To learn more, visit https://farrynheight.com.