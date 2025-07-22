MANSCAPED® Wants You to “Send Face Pics Instead”

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, is encouraging men to raise their cameras and think twice before hitting send with its newest campaign, “Send Face Pics Instead™.” As the company continues to expand its product line beyond the groin, it’s helping men do the same – equipping them with the tools to mancare their everywhere™ and the confidence to love the results. In the past, guys felt more comfortable taking a “down there” pic than showing their faces. The message now? With the right tools, men can confidently Send Face Pics Instead.

“We’ve spent years providing men with tools for their privates. Now we’ve got something for their publics, too,” said Marcelo Kertész, Chief Marketing Officer at MANSCAPED. “By putting the spotlight on faces, we’re giving guys not only the tools – but the permission – to love how they look, and to send the kind of pics that actually get a response.”

Lights, Camera, Face Pics – The Hero Video

The 360 campaign kicks off with a cheeky hero spot, developed in partnership with creative agency Special U.S., that takes a playful jab at modern digital habits. It opens with the familiar dings and pings of late-night texts as women react with shock…and maybe a little delight at the unexpected images lighting up their phones. But these aren’t those kinds of pics. Instead of an insert eggplant emoji, they’re seeing… a face?

Featuring MANSCAPED’s newest face shaving tools, the ad flips expectations with humor and heart. The commercial is now live on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, and is running across national broadcast and streaming outlets, including Paramount+, Hulu, and Peacock.

Survey Says…“My Pics Are Up Here” Study

To put its money where its mouth is, or in this case, its face, MANSCAPED commissioned a study with Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) and the O.R.G.A.S.M Research Lab (O-Lab) to explore gender differences in digital flirting preferences. They key takeaway? Confidence looks best above the waist. Among the findings was a telling stat:

“Men are nine times more likely to get a response when they send a picture of their face versus any other body part.”

The full study has been submitted to The Journal of Sex Research and is expected to publish later this year, but key findings are available now on the MANSCAPED blog – and the research is already sparking conversation. Dr. Cory Pedersen and Amanda Champion of the O-Lab recently joined sex researcher and author Dr. Justin Lehmiller on his Sex and Psychology podcast to unpack the findings. They are also slated to appear on the popular podcast Pretty Basic in September for a candid conversation about modern flirting, male self-expression, and how guys can shift the narrative.

Even comedian and actor Pete Davidson weighed in on the topic: “Ever since I started using MANSCAPED’s new face shaver, my selfies have been stealing the spotlight. Who knew cleaning up my face would finally give people something else to look at?” Catch more of Pete’s unfiltered take on an upcoming episode of Paul’s Best Podcast, hosted by Paul Virzi, airing this August – trust us, you won’t want to miss it.

From Billboards to DMs – OOH & Other Campaign Activations

Bringing the campaign to life, MANSCAPED is rolling out bi-coastal OOH installations in Austin, Brooklyn, Chicago, and San Francisco. The brand will also show up loud and proud in unexpected places – from dating app takeovers and trendy creator-led content to influencer activations and engaging social posts.

With “Send Face Pics Instead,” MANSCAPED continues to evolve the conversation around men’s grooming, encouraging guys everywhere to communicate with confidence – and maybe send a picture people actually look forward to receiving.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over twelve million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Special U.S.

Special U.S. is an independent creative agency based in Los Angeles and New York that specializes in crafting culture-defining work for brands like Bumble, Fox Sports, Hanes, MANSCAPED, National Peanut Board, Planet Fitness, and Uber. The group has been recognized as the #4 Independent Network of the Year by Cannes Lions (2023), the #1 Most Effective Independent Network in the World by WARC (2024), and Global Creative Agency of the Year by Campaign U.K. (2021, 2023). Special U.S. is a part of Special Group, a federation of independent agencies with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the U.K.