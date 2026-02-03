MANSCAPED® Makes its Super Bowl Debut with Singing Hairball Monsters
MANSCAPED® Makes its Super Bowl Debut with Singing Hairball Monsters
The Global Men’s Grooming Brand Launches its New Brand Platform “Mancare Your Everywhere™,” on Advertising’s Biggest Stage
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today unveiled “Hair Ballad,” its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. When you shave off unwanted hair, you probably don’t miss it. But in this theatrical spot, your hair definitely misses you.
Airing on NBC just before kickoff on February 8 – because shaving, after all, is its own kind of pregame ritual – the :30 spot taps into the energy and anticipation of game day at the moment the experience truly begins. The commercial reimagines unwanted hair as a chorus of melodramatic, puppet-like monsters belting out an emotional power ballad as they mourn their untimely demise at the hands of MANSCAPED.
Developed in partnership with creative agency Quality Meats, the campaign marks a major milestone for the fast-growing men’s grooming brand. The idea plays off a simple truth: some men have hair growing everywhere they don’t necessarily want, and when it’s gone, they feel better. But how does that unwanted hair feel? Probably not great. Delivered through a heartfelt (and intentionally over-the-top) musical performance, the spot officially introduces MANSCAPED’s new brand platform, “Mancare Your Everywhere™,” as the pioneer of groin grooming expands to cover every aspect of men’s grooming, from head to toe.
“Hair Ballad” opens on a man shaving his chest in front of a bathroom mirror. The buzz of The Lawn Mower® trimmer hums as a song begins. The camera pans to the floor, revealing the first musical star: an anthropomorphized clump of hair with eyes full of longing, who begins to sing a melodramatic ballad to the man whose body it just departed. Throughout the spot, we meet a cast of hairballs of varying sizes and colors, each watching in sadness as their loyal humans trim them away. As the song reaches its emotional peak, the hairballs deliver their final farewell… before being flushed down the toilet.
“We all get grossed out by hair once it leaves our body – especially when it becomes that sad little clump in the drain,” said Marcelo Kertész, CMO of MANSCAPED. “Giving that hair a voice, and a beautifully overdramatic one, felt like the most honest and entertaining way to tell our story. It’s uncomfortable, funny, emotional, and unmistakably MANSCAPED.”
Directed by The Perlorian Brothers and produced by MJZ, the spot brings a cinematic sensibility to a category that often plays it safe, transforming what most men wash down the drain into tiny hair puppets with big voices and even bigger feelings. Handcrafted by production company Can Can Club, these emotive critters turn the disposable into the unforgettable.
“We wanted to create something America’s eyeballs have never seen before,” said Gordy Sang, Co-Founder and Co-CCO of Quality Meats. “And not go the typical Super Bowl route of hot new celebrity for the sake of hot new celebrity. So we went the exact opposite direction: grotesque-yet-weirdly-lovable singing hairball monsters who are ultimately chopped off and thrown away due to MANSCAPED.”
MANSCAPED kicked off the 360° campaign weeks ahead of the Super Bowl with the launch of a teaser video and a meme-driven social rollout teasing the brand’s Big Game arrival. The campaign continues through a robust mix of social extensions and lifestyle creator content across a range of talent, including @pokemonmasterzo, comedian Stavros Halkias, and professional hockey player Quinn Hughes, supported by paid media, retail activations, and PR.
Fans can watch the :30 spot and an extended :60 cut on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel and social platforms, or catch it during the Super Bowl LX broadcast on February 8, 2026.
Known for premium grooming products and a sense of humor the category didn’t know it needed, MANSCAPED continues to push men’s grooming forward with innovative self-care solutions that help men look good, feel good, and do good.
About MANSCAPED®
Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over thirteen million men worldwide. The brand’s product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.
About Quality Meats
Quality Meats is an independent creative agency built to butcher the BS that slows down big ideas. Born in Chicago. Raised on brutal honesty. We make work people actually care about — for brands that want to matter. No swirl. No layers. Just high-quality creative without the fat of traditional agencies.
