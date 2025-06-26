LTK Named to TIME’s List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TIME revealed its fifth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, spotlighting businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world, and LTK has earned a place among them.

LTK is the company that turned creator influence into a global economy. Founded in 2011, LTK is the global technology platform trusted by creators and brands to run and scale their businesses through the monetization of digital content. The female-led unicorn is valued at $2 billion and drives over $5 billion in annual retail sales. At the heart of LTK’s success is its three-sided ecosystem connecting creators, brands, and consumers through unique, advanced technology platforms designed for each audience it serves:

Creators: An industry-leading content publishing and management platform, empowering creators to nurture and grow their communities, and build scalable businesses. The Creator app provides built-in, free tools to create and edit video and photo content, publish to their dedicated LTK channel, connect and chat with their community, connect with brands for gifting and collaboration opportunities, and track performance analytics.

LTK has become a powerhouse for audience and community engagement, with nearly 40% of Gen Z and Millennial women in the U.S. using LTK to watch, discover and shop their favorite creators. Brands have invested over $3 billion in creators on LTK, empowering nearly 400 creators to become self-made millionaires through the platform. Selected by TIME editors with insights from global correspondents and outside experts, the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list celebrates companies shaping the future through impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

See the full list at time.com/100companies.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 55,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play. For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.