Meet Your Financial “BFF” in Experian's New Brand Campaign

In a new full-scale brand campaign that illustrates the evolution of Experian as more than a credit bureau, new ads will launch today featuring actor Sam Richardson playing a role as consumers' transcendent Big Financial Friend. Highlighting how Experian has a multitude of tools and resources to help consumers with their overall financial health, Richardson's warm and trustworthy character will be supporting consumers as they navigate financial decisions throughout their lives.

Think of Experian as always there for you

While its legacy is in credit, offering consumers access to credit reports and FICO® Scoresi, Experian Consumer Services has grown over the last decade to serving nearly 80 million members with features that can help potentially save them money on car insuranceii, find the right credit card, cancel subscriptions and lower rates on billsiii, budget, protect their identity, and more. As consumers’ “BFF,” the campaign aims to bring more awareness to Experian’s vast array of tools, and the many ways they can lean on Experian for support in achieving their financial goals.

According to Experian research, Gen Z and Millennials are not sourcing experts for financial information or to shop for financial services as a first step. The go-to source is an internet search, followed by asking friends or family for advice among those surveyed ages 18-44. While only about 30 percent of respondents overall go to a financial services company they have an existing relationship withiv.

“As our consumer platform continues to grow, so too has our approach to marketing—evolving to reflect the broader role we play beyond credit in people’s financial journeys,” said Dacy Yee, President of Experian Consumer Services. “This fresh creative direction marks the beginning of a brand transformation that highlights the variety of tools and support we offer. We want consumers to know that Experian is a robust financial ally that has their back throughout their financial life."

Richardson brings humor and charm to commercials

The first ad will feature Richardson—as a literal giant—who portrays a personal Big Financial Friend, a BFF, to the main character as she makes financial decisions throughout her life. Richardson, known for his roles on Veep and Ted Lasso, will display his comedic chops in a series of ads that will run through the rest of the year.

"Everyone wants a BFF. Even better, one who can help with your finances. That’s the source that led to the idea of Experian as your Big Financial Friend. Your own financial solutions buddy,” says Todd Miller, Vice President, Chief Creative Director of The Cooler, Experian's in-house marketing agency. “From the idea’s inception, we knew there was no better actor to bring this giant to life than Sam Richardson. His charm, his humor, and his ability to communicate so much with just a smile or a look really hit the mark.”

To bring the concept to life, The Cooler partnered with production company Mike Teevee to bring on board world-renowned director Tarsem. “Rather than shooting the traditional 30s, we created a short film with Tarsem,” added Miller. “It’s a charming three-act story that unfolds across all our consumer channels and touchpoints.”

The campaign will debut during the professional basketball playoffs on ESPN and finals on ABC and will also run across a broad range of television and streaming programming. Consumers will also see the campaign through sponsored integrations with Netflix and Roku.

To view the first commercial of the new multi-channel campaign, go here.

