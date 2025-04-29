Say Adiós’ to Gringo Habits With “Don’t Be A Gringo”: A New Campaign From Gran Centenario Tequila

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the launch of its first-ever U.S. multi-channel campaign, “Don’t Be A Gringo,” Gran Centenario® is inviting all Gringos (you know who you are!) to toss aside the donkey piñatas, hard-shell tacos, and sombreros to dive deeper into the heart of México and experience true Mexican culture, and Tequila. Gran Centenario®, México's #1 tequila1, is here to rescue you from the one thing worse than when México loses a fútbol game: Gringo behavior. The engaging new advertising campaign launches with the help of Mexican content creators Shiadanni and Abelardo Campuzano, and Latina SNL Director Adriana Cruz. Starting April 29, “Don’t Be A Gringo” will launch across social, online, TV platforms, as well as via in-person events and virtual experiences, encouraging consumers to abandon their Gringo tendencies.

DON’T BE A GRINGO, DRINK GRAN CENTENARIO

Americans are absolutely locos for Mexican culture – and the data proves it! Spanish is the second-most spoken language in the U.S.2, one in 10 restaurants serve Mexican food3 and tequila continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirits in the country4. But despite this appreciation, many Americans get caught up in clichés and fall into “Gringo” habits when celebrating Mexican culture, particularly during Cinco de Mayo. For Gran Centenario, “being a Gringo” isn’t about race, nationality, language, or skin color. It’s about a behavior; it’s about those well-intentioned but misguided attempts to join the fiesta, like mispronouncing quesadilla, calling it soccer instead of fútbol, thinking Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day, and, dios mío, drinking a Gringo tequila instead of Gran Centenario, the tequila México actually loves. This campaign playfully invites everyone to move past superficial appreciation and shares how to authentically embrace the time-honored traditions, foods, drinks and rich culture that embody the spirit of México.

Founded in 1857 in Jalisco, México by the first Maestro Tequilero in history, Lázaro Gallardo, Gran Centenario is a family-run Mexican tequila brand that set the standard for tequila craftsmanship, which still defines the brand generations later. Offering a range of expressions, including Plata, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, Leyenda, and Gallardo, Gran Centenario’s unique production process, “Selección Suave,” involves hand-selecting and blending tequila from newly rested spirits to aged reserves, creating an exceptionally rich and smooth flavor. This meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to quality are why Gran Centenario is the #1 tequila in México.

“UN-GRINGO YOUR CINCO”: TAKE THE “RAPIDO GRINGO TEST”

Cinco de Mayo hotspots will soon be buzzing with Gringos lifting their margaritas in spirited – but slightly offbeat – celebrations, and Gran Centenario is stepping in to invite those well-intentioned Gringos to “Un-Gringo Your Cinco!” On May 3 in New York City and Chicago, Gran Centenario will host “Rápido Gringo Tests” to see if consumers test positive for being a Gringo. Think you’ve nailed it by ordering tacos for the pregame and pressing play on that mariachi playlist? Not so fast. From Spanish pronunciations to naming México’s most beloved dishes, Gran Centenario’s “Rápido Gringo Test” activations will show consumers how to celebrate Mexican culture the right way. Here’s where you can get tested:

New York City, Stone Street: Gran Centenario is the Official Tequila of Cinco de Mayo Stone Street. Check out our tent on Saturday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gran Centenario is the Official Tequila of Cinco de Mayo Stone Street. Check out our tent on Saturday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chicago, River North: Take your “Rápido Gringo Test” near North La Salle Drive and West Kinzie Street on Saturday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GRAN CENTENARIO COCKTAILS FOR UN PESO (PLUS OTHER PRIZES!)

Whether consumers in New York or Illinois test positive for being a “Gringo” or pass with flying colors, they can treat themselves to a Gran Centenario cocktail for just one Mexican peso (that's five cents!)5 through an on-site rebate – make sure to try one of Gran Centenario’s signature cocktails: Un-Gringo’d Margarita or Un-Gringo’d Paloma. Consumers will also have the chance to win unforgettable prizes, including an extraordinary trip to México to savor authentic local flavors and culture, a full year’s supply of Gran Centenario Tequila6, exclusive VIP tickets to experience a real fútbol game and so much more.

If you can’t attend in person, you can still Un-Gringo! Visit grancentenario.com/dont-be-a-gringo to take an online version of the “Rápido Gringo Test,” earn a $5 rebate discount to try Gran Centenario, and to learn more about the “Don’t Be A Gringo” campaign and Gran Centenario.

“As México’s #1 tequila and a proud Mexican family-owned brand, Gran Centenario is rooted in Mexican culture. That’s why we’re launching ’Don’t Be A Gringo’ and inviting everyone to toss out their Gringo tequila and embrace the real deal,” said Lander Otegui, EVP of Marketing and Innovation, Proximo Spirits. “This isn’t just about what’s in your glass – it’s about celebrating the true essence of México. So, grab a glass of Gran Centenario, say adiós to Gringo habits, and celebrate the way we do in México—with authenticity, pride, and of course, the tequila México drinks!”

Let’s face it, there will still be work to do after Cinco, Gringos! But don't worry—there's mucho más to come. The “Don't Be A Gringo” campaign will continue throughout 2025 in more unexpected ways. Click HERE for campaign photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes footage.

About Gran Centenario Tequila

Gran Centenario Tequila was founded in 1857 by Lázaro Gallardo, the first Maestro Tequilero in history, and remains rooted in the time-honored traditions and rich culture that embody the spirit of México. Gran Centenario is a proud, family-owned tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, México, at Ex Hacienda Los Camichines. The exceptional quality and taste of Gran Centenario Tequilas make them perfect to sip neat, on the rocks, or in any tequila cocktail, for all the moments in life that call for celebration. As the #1 tequila in México, Gran Centenario is also the official tequila of fútbol and a proud sponsor of the Mexico National Team and Leagues Cup. The brand has received numerous awards at prestigious spirits industry competitions, including Double Gold at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Bartender Spirits Awards, Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards, and Bronze at the World Tequila Awards. The brand was also named a “Hot Prospect” by Impact, the leading source for exclusive data on the alcoholic beverage industry in the United States, in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2025 Proximo, proximospirits.com. Please drink responsibly.

Contest Abbreviated Rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 5/1/2025 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/3/2025. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21+ only, who are in attendance at a participating activation location. Click here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Proximo Spirits, Inc. 3 Second Street, Suite 1101, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

1 Based on volume, Total Mexico Tequila Nielsen+ISCAM ending on December 31, 2024

2 Language Testing International, “Which Languages Are Growing the Most in the United States?,” January 28, 2025. https://www.languagetesting.com/blog/which-languages-are-growing-the-most-in-the-united-states/

3 Pew Research Center, "About 1 in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food," January 11, 2024. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-read/2024/01/11/about-1-in-10-restaurants-in-the-us-serve-mexican-food

4 Gourmet Pro, “A Definitive Guide to the US Spirits Market [2025],” January 28, 2025. https://www.gourmetpro.co/blog/guide-to-us-spirits-market

5 Assumes 20/1 Mexican Peso/U.S. Dollar exchange ratio.

6 Prize will be paid in its cash equivalent. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award.