Aptar Digital Health Partners with the University of Geneva to Advance Migraine Research

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions, connected devices, data and study services, today announced a collaboration with the Quality of Life (QoL) technologies lab, University of Geneva, Switzerland, to advance migraine scientific research. This innovative study aims to deepen the overall understanding of migraine and help improve the lives of those affected by the condition. Its primary objective is to investigate the potential relationship between daily life digital biomarkers and migraine, focusing on how lifestyle factors may influence migraine occurrences and severity. The migraine-related data will be collected through Aptar Digital Health’s mobile application Migraine Buddy®, one of the largest online communities empowering individuals that suffer from migraines.

Migraine is a complex neurological disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of disabling headaches and associated symptoms. Migraine is one of the most common neurological disorders, affecting an estimated 12% of the population1. The impact of migraine on individuals’ lives can be substantial, with a significant reduction in overall quality of life, increased absenteeism from work or school, and an increased risk for depression and anxiety. While the underlying biological mechanisms of migraine are not fully understood, there is evidence that repetitive daily life behaviors can play a role in triggering attacks and influencing their severity2.

Participants will be recruited for the one-year study, during which they will monitor vital parameters such as heart rate, sleep patterns and daily activities, including walking and sports. Participants will also be asked to complete quality-of-life and migraine specific surveys every three months to track their overall condition.

“ We are delighted to partner with the University of Geneva on this migraine research study. This collaboration embodies our vision of integrating innovative digital health solutions to better understand and manage chronic conditions like migraine,” stated Alexandre Urani, Head of Clinical Product Development at Aptar Digital Health. “ We are excited about the potential insights this study will bring, and the positive impact it could deliver to migraine sufferers.”

With a patient community of 3.7 million users across 132 countries, Migraine Buddy® contributes to migraine awareness and scientific research by identifying and engaging with targeted patient populations for clinical studies and academic research. This collaboration represents an opportunity in migraine research to generate valuable insights that could lead to better understanding and treatment options for migraine sufferers worldwide.

About Migraine Buddy®

Migraine Buddy® is a leading mobile application designed to empower patients suffering from headaches and migraines through data-driven insights. Its user-friendly design and robust tracking capabilities have quickly garnered widespread popularity, making it a top-choice application for headache and migraine management. Migraine Buddy® has attracted significant attention, resulting in partnerships with leading headache specialists and research institutions. Migraine Buddy® enables users to understand and communicate about their headaches better, fostering improved patient-physician interactions.

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com

About the Quality of Life technologies lab

Quality of Life (QoL) technologies lab is a research lab established by Prof. Wac at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. The QoL lab’s vision is to be a leading academic laboratory recognized for transdisciplinary, inspirational, and high-impact research and education aimed at improving the Quality of Life of individuals throughout their lives. For more information about the lab, visit https://www.qualityoflifetechnologies.com. For more information about the study, visit migraine.unige.ch.