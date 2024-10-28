HeartFocus Unveils AI-powered Education App for Conducting Clinical-Grade Heart Scans, Available on Butterfly Network’s Handheld Ultrasound Devices

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartFocus, the revolutionary, AI-enabled heart echo software by data-driven medtech company, DESKi, is proud to announce the launch of the HeartFocus Education app in partnership with Butterfly Network, Inc., (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY) a digital health company transforming care with portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software.

The innovative HeartFocus Education app is designed to elevate any healthcare practitioner to mastering the 10 essential cardiac views with confidence and clinical accuracy within hours, through personalized and self-paced AI-powered learning. HeartFocus will debut the training program via live demonstrations at the ANCC MagPath 2024 conference in New Orleans between October 30 and November 1, 2024. Attendees will have the chance to experience the app’s personalized learning pathways and intuitive interface firsthand.

Healthcare professionals, medical schools, clinics, and health systems can access the HeartFocus Education app with Butterfly iQ3 and iQ+ probes, compatible with iOS iPads. This seamless integration makes for a simple yet high-impact learning experience while advanced gamification optimizes engagement and knowledge retention.

“The AI-powered heart scan is tomorrow’s stethoscope, and the HeartFocus Education app helps place the tools in all healthcare professionals' hands. We’ve designed an education platform that makes life-saving echoes simple to master, and we’re proud to partner with Butterfly Network to bring it to as many healthcare professionals or educators as possible,” said Bertrand Moal, CEO of DESKi.

"HeartFocus is set to make a big impact in cardiac care, and we’re thrilled to partner with DESKi on this pioneering education platform. By combining our cutting-edge ultrasound technology with HeartFocus’ AI-powered training, we’re breaking down barriers to cardiac care, empowering more practitioners to learn how to deliver critical diagnostics on the spot," said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer at Butterfly Network.

The HeartFocus Education app makes it easy to learn and apply cardiac ultrasound techniques from anywhere. For a limited time, users can sign up through DESKi’s customer portal to claim a free six-month license for the app. It is available across the U.S. and in 22 other countries worldwide, making heart scan education accessible globally. For more information, to sign up or to book a demo visit www.heartfocus.ai/education and www.butterflynetwork.com.

About HeartFocus

HeartFocus is a revolutionary, AI-driven heart exam software that empowers any healthcare professional to perform world-class echos from any device, anywhere. Created in 2023 by French brothers Bertrand and Olivier Moal, HeartFocus leverages proprietary and ground-breaking algorithms trained on over 10 million data points and validated through clinical trials. Bertrand, a Medical Doctor with a PhD in biomechanical engineering, and Olivier, a Berkeley and EPFL engineering alum, were moved by the devastating impact of cardiovascular disease exacerbated by increasingly overburdened healthcare systems. Driven by the belief No heart can wait™, HeartFocus provides a life-saving solution for heart patients, facilitating early detection and disease prevention. In 2024, HeartFocus was awarded the coveted France 2030 Award by the French Ministry of Health and is currently partnered with several app platforms and Software Development Kit providers, including Butterfly Network in the US, to bring the technology to healthcare providers globally.

HeartFocus Education is the latest offering by DESKi, a provider of innovative AI products developed in conjunction with medical practitioners and researchers. For more information visit www.heartfocus.ai

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world's first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second-generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third-generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.