Segal Trials Plays Key Role in FDA Approval of COBENFY™, A New Era in Schizophrenia Treatment

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Segal Trials is honored to have contributed significantly to the FDA approval of COBENFY™ (xanomeline and trospium chloride), a groundbreaking first-in-class muscarinic agonist developed by Bristol Myers Squibb for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. This approval marks a critical advancement in schizophrenia care, offering new hope to those living with the condition.

A Major Leap Forward in Schizophrenia Treatment

COBENFY™ provides a fresh approach to schizophrenia treatment by targeting muscarinic receptors, offering patients a reduction in symptoms of psychosis with fewer metabolic side effects than traditional antipsychotics. This novel pathway represents a major step forward in treatment options, improving both patient outcomes and quality of life​ (Patient Care Online)​(BMS News).

Segal Trials' Longstanding Involvement

Segal Trials has been involved with COBENFY™ from its early development under Karuna Therapeutics. Our partnership began during the initial phases of the EMERGENT program and continued after Bristol Myers Squibb acquired Karuna and brought COBENFY™ to market. Throughout this process, Segal Trials provided essential data across multiple phases, contributing to the pivotal clinical trials that led to FDA approval. This enduring partnership highlights Segal Trials' leadership in schizophrenia research, built on over 20 years of expertise.

A Transformative Moment for Mental Health Care

Dr. Rishi Kakar, Chief Scientific Officer at Segal Trials, remarked, “The FDA’s approval of COBENFY™ is a monumental step forward in schizophrenia treatment. We are proud to have contributed to this breakthrough, which will offer patients and clinicians a much-needed alternative in mental health care.”

Bonnie Segal, President of Segal Trials, added, “Our involvement with this groundbreaking treatment spans many years, from working with Karuna Therapeutics when the drug was originally known as KarXT, to continuing our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb after the acquisition and rebranding of the drug as COBENFY™. This approval highlights the strength of longstanding collaborations in clinical research, and we are honored to have been part of bringing such an innovative treatment to patients."

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate this approval, Segal Trials is reminded of the immense potential that clinical research holds in improving patient outcomes. We remain committed to advancing treatments for mental health conditions through ongoing research and innovation.

For more information, visit: Segal Trials and the official Bristol Myers Squibb press release.