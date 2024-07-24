Creator Commerce Platform LTK Launches New Video First Shopping App Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, is launching a brand new LTK app video experience for shoppers. LTK is transforming its app to be video-first, ensuring that creators can confidently and reliably reach their communities every day on the LTK platform. As part of this video transformation, LTK is introducing two new features, Full-Screen Continuous Video and Daily Drops.

Live now, Full-Screen Continuous Video is an all-new, fully immersive, shoppable video feed on a creator’s LTK, showcasing all of their videos back-to-back for a continuous and engaging viewing experience designed to deepen their relationship with their community, build trust and offer inspiration. Daily Drops is a new dedicated section on the LTK shopping app home screen giving shoppers an easy and quick way to view the latest shoppable video content published in the last 24 hours from the creators they follow.

For creators, video has never been more important, driving more sales and engagement than other formats. On the LTK platform, shoppers purchase 2X more from video posts, and an LTK Creator’s video content on average drives 64% more click-outs to retailer sites and apps to shop. In addition, a recent report found that the majority (65%) of Gen Z describe themselves as video content creators1. LTK continues to invest in offering the best video experience and boosting creators’ earning opportunities - as videos are shown to increase creator earnings by up to a whopping 46%.

“A16Z made famous the phrase 'software is eating the world', and today, we think 'video is eating the world'. To that point, we are dedicated to making a creator’s LTK the best destination to own their community by providing an engaging and seamless experience that will keep their audience coming back. Video is critical for creators, and by transforming the LTK app into a video-first platform, LTK is helping our creators earn more by directly catering to shoppers' preferences,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of LTK's Creator Shopping Platform. “With the introduction of Full-Screen Continuous Video and Daily Drops, we are making the LTK app a more immersive and entertaining shopping experience to discover, watch and shop creators’ content.”

Full-Screen Continuous Video for a More Engaging Experience

Full-Screen Continuous Video is a full-bleed, shoppable video player. Now, shoppers just tap on any video on a creator’s LTK to start the full-screen video feed. The feed will auto-scroll to the creator’s next video or shoppers can also manually swipe up or down to view other videos. And, of course, because it’s LTK, shoppers can easily access and shop all of the creator’s product recommendations featured at the bottom of each video.

Daily Drops Delivers the Freshest Creator Videos

When opening the LTK shopping app, shoppers will soon be greeted with a brand-new, dedicated section at the top of their screen: Daily Drops. By tapping on a creator’s profile picture in this new section, shoppers will launch the full-screen video experience and watch the freshest videos from all the creators they follow posted in the last 24 hours. On a creator’s LTK, a new interactive ring around their profile picture will indicate if there are any unwatched Daily Drops. While a video will be displayed in Daily Drops for the first 24 hours after posting, this content will continue to be available in a creator’s LTK feed that creators can keep earning from. Like all LTK posts, each video will showcase the creator’s recommended products at the bottom to easily view and shop. Daily Drops ensure a creator’s community never misses out on their new video content, while also enabling them to increase their visibility in the app, as the more videos they post, the higher likelihood they will have in appearing.

LTK continues to invest in creating the best shopping experience possible - innovating to meet the demand for video among shoppers and creators. These new features are just the latest innovations from LTK when it comes to video, following the recent launch of Storytelling Posts with Video, which allows creators to upload up to 10 one-minute videos in a post.

LTK’s Full-Screen Continuous Video is available globally now, and Daily Drops is rolling out in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit: www.shopltk.com.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4.1 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

1Study from YouTube - May 2024