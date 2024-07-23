Great Clips® Helps Parents Translate Gen-Z Slang in New Back-To-School Campaign With Joey Fatone and Popular Teacher Influencers

Back-to-school season is here! With a little help from our Student Slang Translators, Joey Fatone is helping his daughter feel great for the new school year with a trending hairstyle at Great Clips.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the world’s largest salon brand, today launched its annual back-to-school campaign designed to help parents better understand their kids to get them the latest looks they want and the back-to-school confidence they need. With slang usage increasing in popularity, parents are struggling to understand the language their kids are using. Great Clips enlisted the help of pop icon and father Joey Fatone and his daughter Kloey along with popular teacher social influencers (Student Slang Translators) who are experts on the topic to create an online curriculum to educate parents ahead of the first day at school.

Recognizing the importance of the back-to-school haircut for kids and the boost of confidence it provides, starting today, Great Clips is celebrating the 2024 school year by offering the first 24,000 individuals who register at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool a free haircut for their child at any participating Great Clips® salon.

Student Slang Translators & Online Curriculum

This back-to-school season, Great Clips turned to those on the frontlines in the hallways and classrooms listening to the latest and greatest slang kids use – teachers. Great Clips assembled the Student Slang Translators, a group of popular teacher influencers on social media, to help create a curriculum that educates families and helps them get ready for back-to-school season. The Student Slang Translators include middle school science teacher Gabe Dannenbring, high school history teacher Lauren Cella and middle school special education teacher Philip Lindsay.

Class is now in session at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool. Parents can visit Great Clips’ back-to-school online curriculum where they can find:

A Slang Dictionary that includes definitions for popular words and phrases, as well as how to use each word in a kid-approved sentence.

An Online Lookbook showcasing popular haircuts and hairstyles for families to reference before or at the salon for the latest back-to-school looks.

A Pop Quiz to test slang knowledge. Participants who complete the quiz will earn a $5 off coupon for a back-to-school haircut.

“We understand that parents are trying to keep up with their kids and help them feel confident all while staying on a budget,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “With the help of our Student Slang Translators and our online curriculum, we’re helping families better understand what their kids want so they can get that fresh haircut at a great price and head back to school with a new level of confidence.”

The Fatones Visit Great Clips for Back-to-School Haircuts

Singer, actor and TV personality Joey Fatone knows all too well the challenges of understanding slang as the father of a Gen Z teenager. Joey and his 14-year-old daughter, Kloey, star in a new back-to-school video called “Back-to-School Experts Save the Day.” The video follows the father-daughter duo in their local Orlando Great Clips salon as Kloey is getting her haircut and Joey is struggling to understand the words that Kloey is using. Members of the Student Slang Translators pop in to translate a series of popular slang words and help remind viewers that families are in the right place at Great Clips with the right experts to get ready for back-to-school.

“It’s tough to keep up with the latest slang kids are using but it is important because you can’t help your child succeed if you don’t really know what they want,” said Joey Fatone. “I was excited to partner with Great Clips on their back-to-school campaign because I could relate to the struggle that parents are feeling. From their expert stylists at Great Clips salons to their online classroom and Student Slang Translators, parents can feel at ease knowing they have the resources and support needed to get their kids looking and feeling great for school.”

As families get their kids ready to go back to school, Great Clips provides a technology-led experience that focuses on quality and convenience. Online Check-In, is available through the Great Clips website or the app, and lets customers reserve a spot in line and view estimated wait times. With ReadyNext® text alerts, customers are notified once their estimated wait time reaches 15 minutes, so they can head to the salon when it’s time for their service. And with Clip Notes®, Great Clips keeps record of haircut information so kids can get the same great haircut no matter what salon or stylist they visit.

To learn more, visit Great Clips’ online classroom at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool to brush up on the latest slang, discover exclusive offers and view content featuring Joey and Kloey Fatone and the Student Slang Translators.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 29,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit app.GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.