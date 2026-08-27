Dunkin'® Celebrates Tennis Season with New Sips, Collectibles and Exclusive Merchandise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Before the first serve, between matches and after the final point, guests are running on Dunkin’ for tennis season. Beginning Aug. 30, Dunkin’ is celebrating a marquee moment in tennis where sport, style and culture converge through flavors, exclusive experiences and can't-miss collaborations, giving fans more ways to sip, snack and show up for match day and beyond.

From the courts to city streets, fans can get in on the action with two new beverages, Melon Deuce Energy and Matcha Point, plus a Limited-Edition Mini Tennis Can with a 3-count assortment of MUNCHKINS®, an exclusive merch collaboration with HEAD, a Grand Central Terminal pop-up with American Express® Gold and more.

Dunkin’ Takes Match Point with New Sips and Collectibles

Dunkin' is launching a limited-time lineup made for every pre-match caffeine run, snack break and post-match tennis celebration. Beginning Aug. 30, guests can enjoy:

Melon Deuce Energy: Juicy watermelon lime and raspberry flavors, finished with lemonade for a refreshing boost.

Juicy watermelon lime and raspberry flavors, finished with lemonade for a refreshing boost. Matcha Point: Matcha blended with French vanilla flavor and protein milk for a smooth, creamy sip boasting 18 grams of protein in a medium.

Matcha blended with French vanilla flavor and protein milk for a smooth, creamy sip boasting 18 grams of protein in a medium. Limited-Edition Mini Tennis Can: Any purchase of a 3-count assorted mix of MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats will come with a limited-edition mini tennis can, available at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last.*

A Winning Tennis-Inspired Merch Collection

The celebration continues off the court with an all-new, limited-edition Serve, Sip, Swing with Dunkin' merch collection, available beginning Friday, Sep. 4 at 10 a.m. ET on DunkinRunsonMerch.com.

The collection features two exclusive HEAD x Dunkin’ tennis bags, available in orange and pink ($99 each) and designed in collaboration with HEAD, the iconic global tennis brand trusted by some of the sport’s top athletes. Fans can also shop additional tennis-inspired apparel and accessories, with prices ranging from $15 to $50.

“Whether heading to the courts themselves or spending the day at a match, we’ve seen our guests make Dunkin’ part of their tennis routines,” said Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “From refreshing drinks and collectible offerings to exclusive merch and experiences, we wanted to celebrate this special moment in the sport with the tennis fans who already bring Dunkin’ along for the ride.”

Dunkin’ and American Express Bring Game, Set, Sip to Grand Central

Dunkin' and American Express® Gold are bringing match-day energy to the heart of New York City with Game, Set, Sip – a two-day fan activation at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, open Aug. 30-31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Guests can step on to the Gold Court to take on a precision challenge, sample Dunkin’s newest menu items, snap shareable photos and enjoy tennis-inspired surprises throughout the space. American Express® Gold Card Members can also take advantage of a special fast-pass line to experience the activation.

The Match Isn’t Over Yet

Fans should stay tuned and follow @Dunkin on social, as the brand has one more ace up its sleeve: a tennis legend set to join the fun next week.

To stay up to date on Dunkin’s latest seasonal offerings, visit DunkinDonuts.com or sign up for alerts through the Dunkin’ newsroom. Follow Dunkin’ on Instagram, TikTok and X for more on the brand’s newest menu items, collaborations and announcements.

*Offer limited to one (1) Mini Tennis Can per transaction while supplies last at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide. Exclusions and terms apply.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

About HEAD TENNIS

HEAD TENNIS is a global provider and marketer of premium branded tennis apparel, footwear, balls and equipment. Since its launch in the 1960s when HEAD founder Howard Head first introduced the aluminum racquet, HEAD TENNIS has consistently delivered innovative engineering and performance-driven products to athletes of all competitive levels. Many of today’s top and future ATP and WTA players such as Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, and Coco Gauff are part of the HEAD TENNIS family.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.