Winmark - the Resale Company® Extends Sustainability Partnership with Rawlings® and Easton® for Additional Three Years

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation, the nationally recognized franchisor behind Play It Again Sports®, today announced an extension of its strategic sustainability partnership with Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc., maker of the iconic Rawlings and Easton baseball and softball brands.

Since launching their official sustainability partnership in 2022, Play It Again Sports has purchased more than 1 million pieces of baseball and softball equipment, helping families unlock the value of quality used gear while extending the life of equipment and making the game more affordable for the next generation of athletes.

The renewed partnership builds on decades of collaboration between Play It Again Sports and Rawlings. Across more than 300 Play It Again Sports locations in North America, athletes can buy and sell high-quality Rawlings and Easton equipment, making participation in baseball and softball more affordable and easier for athletes of all ages to participate in the game.

"Our partnership with Rawlings and Easton has demonstrated the power of resale to make sports more accessible while supporting sustainability," said Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer at Winmark. "Over the past four years, we've purchased more than 1 million pieces of baseball and softball equipment through our Play It Again Sports stores, helping families offset the cost of participation while ensuring quality gear continues to benefit new players. We're excited to continue working alongside Rawlings and Easton to grow the game and create even greater impact in communities across North America."

“Making baseball and softball more sustainable starts with finding ways to keep quality equipment in play longer,” said Brady Rodriguez, National Sales Director for Rawlings. “Our continued partnership with Winmark and Play It Again Sports reflects a shared commitment to extending the life of equipment while making the game more accessible to athletes and families. We look forward to building on this work and creating an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At June 27, 2026, there were 1,389 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 87 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Rawlings:

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.