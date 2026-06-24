Winmark - the Resale Company® and CCM Hockey Extend Resale Partnership for Three Additional Years

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation, the nationally recognized franchisor behind Play It Again Sports®, announced today a three-year extension of its strategic partnership with CCM Hockey (Sport Maska Inc.), building on the momentum of their groundbreaking sustainability collaboration first launched in 2023.

Since the partnership launched in 2023, Play It Again Sports locations have supported more than 300,000 hockey equipment trade-ins, helping families get more value from their gear while extending the life of usable equipment and reducing waste.

Through Winmark's network of more than 300 Play It Again Sports franchised locations, players and families can buy and sell high-quality CCM gear at prices that make the sport attainable – whether it's a child's first pair of skates or a seasoned player's next upgrade.

“Hockey is a sport that creates lifelong memories and opportunities, but the cost of equipment can be a challenge for many families,” said Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer at Winmark. “By extending our partnership with CCM Hockey, we’re continuing our shared mission to grow the game by providing affordable access to high-quality equipment while helping keep usable gear in play longer. This partnership reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and to making participation more attainable for everyone.”

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At March 28, 2026, there were 1,383 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 79 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About CCM: CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

SOURCE CCM Hockey