AI Drug Discovery Leaders Gain a Competitive Edge with Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA® Platform, Generating Development Candidates Faster

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telesis Bio® Inc., maker of the world’s only intelligent, on-premises DNA synthesis solution for AI labs, today announced recent commercial licensing agreements with several AI-native drug discovery companies. The agreements reflect a growing understanding that integrating automated high-throughput DNA synthesis directly into the laboratory is necessary to enable true closed-loop AI drug discovery and drive the rapid advancement of AI models.

AI is transforming therapeutic discovery, enabling rapid generation of hypotheses for testing and demanding high-quality data sets for model training. Automated closed-loop labs can meet this demand, but waiting on DNA from an external supplier breaks the loop and greatly extends time-to-result. Until recently, the critical missing piece has been an integrated solution for DNA. Gibson SOLA® closes that gap by bringing DNA synthesis into the loop, enabling labs to break free from their dependence on an external DNA supply chain, and unlocking true overnight biology.

“I’m excited that Telesis Bio with Gibson SOLA is providing a key technology that’s enabling the AI drug discovery revolution. Customers that have recently licensed the platform are adopting it in their labs to generate 100s to 1000s of constructs per day for antibody expression and will achieve a cycle time as fast as 36 hours from AI hypothesis to experimental result,” said Eric Esser, President & CEO of Telesis Bio. “AI-driven companies increasingly understand that it’s no longer practical to wait days or weeks for DNA from centralized service providers, especially given how robust and cost-effective Gibson SOLA is.”

Gibson SOLA combines advanced AI-powered software and fully enzymatic stock reagents to enable on-demand, intelligent modular DNA synthesis on standard liquid-handling automation. Integrating Gibson SOLA directly into AI-native labs unlocks the ability to generate DNA to express and screen thousands of antibodies per day, every day, in just a few hours. This enables scientists to convert generated hypotheses into experimental data faster than ever before to improve AI model learning rate and accelerate development of therapeutic molecules.

In connection with these licensing agreements, Telesis Bio will provide solution design and implementation support to customers for the deep integration of Gibson SOLA into their labs.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio enables rapid, flexible, automated DNA synthesis for AI labs. The Gibson SOLA platform combines AI-powered sequence design, intelligent modular enzymatic synthesis, and stock reagents that can be implemented on streamlined, industry-standard automation to help scientists move from sequence to biology to data with greater speed, quality, and control than ever before possible.

Telesis Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com, LinkedIn & About Gibson SOLA.