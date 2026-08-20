Cross Ocean Partners and Fuller Realty Acquire 829,000-SF Office Campus in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Ocean Partners (“Cross Ocean”), a global asset management platform focused on special situations, credit and hard asset investments, and Fuller Realty (“Fuller”), a Houston-based commercial real estate investment and operating firm, today announced the acquisition of Eldridge Place, a three-building, 828,784-square-foot Class A office campus located in Houston’s Energy Corridor.

“We continue to see compelling opportunities to acquire high-quality office assets with strong in-place cash flow at attractive bases.” Share

Located at 737, 757 and 777 N. Eldridge Parkway, Eldridge Place is 94% leased and features a diversified tenant roster anchored by Fluor Corporation, which occupies approximately 413,000 square feet across the campus. Other notable tenants include SM Energy, Pemex Procurement International, Baker Engineering and Risk Consultants, Certarus and Petrobras America.

Eldridge Place comprises One Eldridge Place, a 245,315-square-foot office building; Two Eldridge Place, a 275,283-square-foot office building; and Three Eldridge Place, a 308,186-square-foot office building. Three Eldridge Place is fully leased to Fluor, which relocated to the campus in 2024.

The campus has benefited from more than $20 million of capital improvements since 2019, including renovated lobbies and common areas, elevator modernization, upgraded building systems and restrooms, and enhancements to tenant amenities. Today, the campus offers a resort-style fitness center, pickleball courts, a full-service deli and a state-of-the-art conference facility.

“We continue to see compelling opportunities to acquire high-quality office assets with strong in-place cash flow at attractive bases, particularly in markets and submarkets demonstrating durable tenant demand,” said Terence Kim, Managing Director, US Credit at Cross Ocean. “Eldridge Place fits squarely within that strategy, with strong occupancy, a high-quality tenant base and significant recent investment in the campus. We are excited to partner with Fuller Realty and leverage their deep local market expertise and operating capabilities.”

“Eldridge Place is one of the premier office campuses in the Energy Corridor and is exceptionally well positioned within the West Houston market,” said Johnny Kight, Principal at Fuller Realty. “The property combines a strong existing tenant base with high-quality amenities and a location that continues to benefit from Houston’s westward growth. We look forward to bringing our local operating experience to the campus and building on the significant leasing momentum already achieved at the property.”

The acquisition of Eldridge Place marks Cross Ocean’s eighth U.S. office acquisition since 2024. Including Eldridge Place, Cross Ocean has acquired approximately 4.5 million square feet of office properties over that period, reflecting the firm’s continued conviction in select office investments where asset quality, location and durable in-place cash flow create compelling risk-adjusted opportunities.

About Cross Ocean Partners

Cross Ocean Partners Management LP (together with its affiliates, including Cross Ocean Adviser LLP) is a global asset manager with approximately $12.2 billion of assets under management and 90+ employees across its offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Dublin. Cross Ocean is led by Graham Goldsmith, CEO and co-CIO, and Steve Zander, Head of Europe and co-CIO. It invests globally in a broad range of asset classes including real estate. www.crossoceanpartners.com.

About Fuller Realty

Fuller Realty Interests, LLC and its affiliated companies are a privately owned commercial real estate investment and operating firm based in Houston, Texas with approximately $1 billion assets under management and 6.4 million square feet across Texas. Established in 1979, Fuller provides acquisitions and investment management, property management, leasing, brokerage and construction management services. The firm invests alongside its partners and has extensive experience acquiring and operating commercial real estate throughout Texas and other markets. www.fullertx.com.