IronGate Joins Osaic from Ameriprise with $367 Million in Client Assets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that IronGate Services (“IronGate”), a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based advisory firm overseeing approximately $367 million in client assets, has joined Osaic from Ameriprise Financial Services through Carlson Advisor Networks, an Osaic office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ).

Led by financial advisor Chad Sarsfield, IronGate also includes Coy Sarsfield, Brennan Dorighi and Jeff Netolicky. The firm primarily serves business owners and is focused on delivering a high-quality client experience while building a platform for continued growth. Chad and his son, Coy, also bring a multigenerational dimension to the business as they work together to serve clients and position the firm for the future.

IronGate selected Osaic for the independence, flexibility and support available through its platform, including business coaching and consulting, technology, investment products and expanded operational resources. Through its affiliation with Carlson Advisor Networks and Osaic, the team expects to create greater efficiency within the practice while maintaining the freedom to serve clients according to their individual needs.

“We were looking for the right combination of independence, flexibility and support to help us build the next chapter of our business,” said Chad Sarsfield, financial advisor at IronGate. “Osaic gives us access to the technology, investment capabilities and resources we need to operate more efficiently while continuing to provide the first-class experience our clients expect. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead for our team and the families and business owners we serve.”

The relationship with Carlson Advisor Networks also provides IronGate with additional guidance and back-office support as the firm pursues its growth objectives.

“Chad and the IronGate team have a clear vision for growing their business while staying focused on the clients and communities they serve,” said Erinn Ford, executive vice president of advisor engagement at Osaic. “Their entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to creating an exceptional client experience align closely with what we aim to support across the Osaic community. We’re pleased to welcome IronGate and look forward to helping the team achieve its goals.”

With Osaic’s scale, wealth management platform and advisor-focused resources, IronGate is positioned to pursue its next phase of growth while preserving the independence and flexibility that are central to its business.

To learn more about Osaic, please visit Osaic.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.